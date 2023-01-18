Rust shooting charges – live: Prosecutor to announce if Alec Baldwin will be charged in Halyna Hutchins’ death

A New Mexico prosecutor is set to announce whether Alec Baldwin and other rust">Rust film crew members will be charged over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Thursday (19 January).

The decision comes more than 15 months after the fatal shooting in October 2021, which occurred when Baldwin discharged a prop gun on set. A single bullet struck director Joel Souza in the shoulder before fatally striking Hutchins in the chest.

It will be “be a solemn occasion”, a spokesperson for district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said of Thursday’s verdict.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the shooting. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never,” he told ABC News in December 2021.

The actor has maintained that he was told the gun was “cold”, meaning it had no live ammunition, and that as he cocked the gun it went off without him pulling the trigger.

Prosecutors announce decision to come

21:05 , Tom Murray

The District Attorney in Santa Fe announced that a decision would be made as to whether criminal charges will be filed against Rust crew members, including Alec Baldwin, on Thursday (19 January).

The verdict will be given at 9 am Mountain Time (4 pm GMT).

“Regardless of the District Attorney’s decision, the announcement will be a solemn occasion,” a DA spokesperson said.

