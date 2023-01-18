Rust shooting: District attorney to announce whether Alec Baldwin will face criminal charges on Thursday

Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins (Getty Images)

The District Attorney in Santa Fe will announce whether Rust film crew members will be criminally charged over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Thursday.

The release of the decision, more than 15 months on from the fatal shooting in October 2021, will be “be a solemn occasion”, a spokesperson for district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said.

According to affidavits from law enforcement, the accidental shooting occurred as Alec Baldwin was discussing a gunfight sequence with crew members at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Bonanza City, New Mexico, on 6 October.

He unholstered a .45 revolver and raised it in the direction of a camera, where director Joel Souza and Hutchins were standing.

The gun went off, and a single bullet struck Souza in the shoulder before fatally striking Hutchins in the chest.

In September last year, Ms Carmack-Altwies announced four “possible defendants” including Baldwin and three others while asking New Mexico’s Board of Finance for additional funding to complete the investigation.

Other individuals named in police affidavits in relation to the case are the armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, David Halls, an assistant director, and a local prop shop owner Seth Kenney.