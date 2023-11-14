Ruston mayor gives new info on Louisiana Tech stabbings

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker responded to the Monday morning stabbing on the campus of Louisiana Tech University that left three victims hospitalized.

According to city officials, the stabbings occurred around 9 a.m. at the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center on campus. Two victims were transported to a local hospital, one was airlifted to nearby Shreveport and the other refused treatment following the stabbings. However, Walker confirmed that the three stabbing victims are now hospitalized in Shreveport.

Ruston Police Chief Steve Rogers confirmed that the victims were female aged 62, 65, 72 and 23. One of the victims is an instructor and the other three victims were taking a class at the center.

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker responded to the stabbings on the campus of Louisiana Tech University on Monday.

Three stabbings occurred on the walkway and one in the parking lot, and the weapon used was a four inch blade confirmed Rogers.

Louisiana Tech student Jacoby Johnson was identified as the suspect. According to Rogers, Johnson fled toward the main campus following the stabbing and was apprehended by campus police without incident. Rogers said there was a reported issue with Johnson a week prior and are currently unsure about his motive for stabbing the victims.

More: 4 stabbed on Louisiana Tech campus. School calls it 'random act of violence'

Johnson has been booked at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and charged with four counts of attempted second degree murder.

"We are committed to working closely with the University and relevant authorities to ensure a thorough examination of the circumstances," Walker said. "The safety and well-being of our residents, including the students, faculty, and staff of Louisiana Tech University, are of paramount importance. We are grateful for the cooperation and coordination between the City's law enforcement, emergency medical services, Lincoln Parish Sheriff, the University and the North Louisiana Medical Center in managing the situation."

Walker emphasized the importance of mental health awareness and said it was crucial that the university and city come together as a community to support and promote mental health well-being.

"We urge anyone in need of assistance to utilize any resources available," he said. "We urge anyone in need of assistance to utilize any resources available. The City of Ruston stands united in the face of adversity, and we remain committed to maintain the safety and security of our community."

Louisiana Tech University Counseling Services is expected to hold group sessions on the third floor of Kenney Hall throughout the remainder of the week, and a student led vigil will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinson and on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Ruston mayor new info on LA Tech stabbing, victims, motives.