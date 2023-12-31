Rutgers classes for gardeners this winter | Gardener State

Unless you have a greenhouse, your garden is probably on hold for the winter. This can be a great time to learn more about your horticultural interests in preparation for next year’s growing season.

Luckily, there are many educational opportunities available this time of year through Rutgers Cooperative Extension and the Rutgers Office of Continuing Professional Education. Whether you are a seasoned landscape professional, a new gardener, a beginner beekeeper, a novice mechanic, or someone who just wants to move around and get some exercise, there is a program for everyone.

North Jersey Ornamental Horticulture Symposium: Jan. 9-11

For the 63rd year, a team of Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station (NJAES) Cooperative Extension County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agents will be sponsoring the North Jersey Ornamental Horticulture Symposium. The symposium will be returning to the County College of Morris for three day long in-person sessions for 2024. These educational programs are aimed at professionals in the green industry and feature speakers who are leading experts from Cooperative Extension, state government and private industry. https://njaes.rutgers.edu/njohs/

Landscape plant class sessions: Jan. 5-March 15

In 11 class sessions, learn how to identify plants on the properties you manage and how to select the right plant for each site. This class will teach you more than you ever knew about landscape plants and will also include hands-on plant identification walks, comprehensive classroom lectures and the online instruction tools. https://cpe.rutgers.edu/landscape/landscape-plants-identification-selection-application

Landscape design course: Jan. 5-Feb. 23

In this landscape design course held on eight consecutive Friday afternoons, instructor Lisa Cameron will demystify the design process and lay out the sequential steps for creating a successful landscape. You’ll learn to articulate your design objectives, use functional diagrams and site analysis to understand your site, generate ideas and forms, and refine those ideas into complete, site-appropriate landscape plans. https://cpe.rutgers.edu/landscape/landscape-design-basics

Pest management of ornamental landscape plants class: Jan. 29

Prevent the unnecessary loss of ornamental plants by learning how to identify and control the weeds, diseases and insects that commonly affect them. A group of instructors will supply you with tips to help recognize these problems before they get out of hand, along with sustainable, preventative strategies to keep your landscape looking its greenest. https://cpe.rutgers.edu/landscape/pest-management-of-ornamental-plants

Online beekeeping course: Jan. 15-Feb. 19

Have you ever wanted to learn more about beekeeping, but were not sure how to get started? This self-paced online course that teaches students how to start, maintain and care for a honeybee colony. This online class is designed to provide information that new beekeepers need to get into beekeeping for the first time. Learn everything you need to know to further your hobby or get your business off the ground.

Participants will be introduced to bee biology and management and will also learn how to assemble hives, open and examine colonies, and see how honey and beeswax are harvested. This course fulfills the legal requirements of the State of New Jersey for beekeeper education. https://cpe.rutgers.edu/beekeeping/beginners-beekeeping

Small engine repair class: Jan. 22-23

In this hands-on, one-day class, instructor Joe Clark will show you the most common fixes for the most common breakdowns. Then you will pick up a set of tools and practice what you’ve learned on real engines. Get your hands dirty for one day and save yourself a lot of trouble tomorrow. https://www.cpe.rutgers.edu/landscape/simple-repairs-for-small-engines

Easy movements for balance and flexibility: Jan. 10

Engaging in regular balance and flexibility activities is an important step to help maintain optimal bone and joint health. This session will highlight simple movements and stretches that can be done at home to help promote bone and joint health. https://go.rutgers.edu/xpp5g2c3

To see the full lineup of educational winter programs, visit the Rutgers NJAES Calendar: https://events.rutgers.edu/njaes/?d=202401&c=00a1b1b2c1c2c3e1g1h1h2m1m2m3m4o1p1s1s2s3u1w1&u=all

William Errickson is the Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent for Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Monmouth County.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Rutgers classes for gardeners this winter | Gardener State