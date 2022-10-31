Rutgers home invasion, sexual assault suspect sought by police

NEW BRUNSWICK – Police have asked for the public's help in locating the man who entered a Central Avenue home and sexually assaulted two women on consecutive days over the weekend.

The crimes occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday and between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Sunday, said Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, New Brunswick Police Director Anthony Caputo and Rutgers University police.

In a community message, New Brunswick police reported that in both incidents, a preliminary investigation indicates that an unknown man entered the residence through an unlocked window and inappropriately touched female victims while they were asleep in the home.

One of the victims provided a description of the suspect as a man, 5-foot-8, wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, the prosecutor's office said.

In the second incident, the victim was awakened by the suspect, and she chased him out of the home, New Brunswick police said.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact New Brunswick Detective Alex Flores at 732-745-5217, ext. 6030; Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Ivis Coghan at 732 745-3711 or Rutgers Police Lt. Melvin Breton at 848-932-8025.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: New Brunswick: Rutgers home invasions, sex assaults probed