Rutgers professor says white people deserve low birth rates

A professor at Rutgers University said that white people can’t afford to have children and “kind of deserve it” in a September virtual conference hosted by a prominent black-oriented publication.

Brittney Cooper, a professor of women’s and gender studies and Africana studies at Rutgers, made the statement during a session of the Root Institute conference.

Set up as a discussion between Cooper and author Michael Harriot, the session was titled “Unpacking the Attacks on Critical Race Theory” and occurred on Sept. 21.

LOUDOUN COUNTY PARENTS REQUIRED TO SIGN TYPE OF NDA TO VIEW CRT-AFFILIATED CURRICULUM

Cooper cited the rise in the cost of living as the reason white people aren’t having children, saying, “White people’s birth rates are going down … because they literally cannot afford to put their children, newer generations, into the middle class … It’s super perverse, and also they kind of deserve it.”

Cooper also said that she wants to say, “We gotta take these motherf*****s out,” but that she can’t because “I don’t believe in a project of violence” and that “our souls would suffer” from doing so.

“I think that white people are committed to being villains in the aggregate,” she said.

The Root Institute’s description of the session says that Cooper “notes that, contrary to what history-challenged white supremacists would have us believe, children are quite capable of understanding the concepts behind the theory.”

Despite the description, Harriot said that “no one is applying critical race theory to sixth graders in Iowa, because that’s not how critical race theory works,” before adding that doing so would be like trying to “teach a little league soccer team how to run a major league offense.”

Cooper can be seen nodding along to Harriot’s comments.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Campus Reform reported that a public records request revealed that Cooper’s salary will be at least $114,248.95 for this year.

Washington Examiner Videos

Story continues

Tags: News, Critical Race Theory, Rutgers, Education

Original Author: Jeremiah Poff

Original Location: Rutgers professor says white people deserve low birth rates