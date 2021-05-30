Rutgers student reacts to chancellor apologizing after speaking out against rise in anti-Semitism

Talia Kaplan
·4 min read

Peter Cordi, a student at Rutgers University in New Jersey, told "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday that he commends his chancellor for denouncing widespread acts of anti-Semitism, but was disappointed that because members of the Palestinian community "were absolutely outraged," his chancellor felt the need to apologize for "the simple act of denouncing anti-Semitism, something that used to be uncontroversial."

The campus reform correspondent went on to point out that "emotions have flared on all sides in the wake of the recent Israel-Palestine conflicts and this has led to a massive rise in anti-Semitism online and in-person, on and off campus."

Cordi noted there has been a "sharp increase in violence and harassment against Jews" and pointed to information from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which released preliminary data earlier this month showing an increase in online and real-world incidents of anti-Semitism in the U.S. since the most recent clash between Israel and Hamas.

The ADL noted that an analysis of Twitter in the days following the recent outbreak of violence showed more than 17,000 tweets in the span of one week, using variations of the phrase "Hitler was right."

"Israel is one of our closest allies," Cordi noted. "There used to be almost unanimous support for the state, especially after the Second World War."

"Unfortunately supporters of the Jewish refugee state are becoming the minority in college," he continued. "While it used to be uncontroversial to stand up for the Jewish community, today such an action, like you see, demands an apology."

FLORIDA HOLOCAUST MUSEUM TAGGED WITH ANTI-SEMITIC GRAFFITI AS HATEFUL INCIDENTS RISE ACROSS US

Cordi was referencing Wednesday’s email from Rutgers University-New Brunswick chancellor Christopher Molloy and provost Francine Conway to the student body condemning the recent rise in anti-Semitism America is experiencing amid the conflict between Israel and the terror organization Hamas.

A day later, the college leaders apologized for condemning anti-Semitism.

Molloy and Conway sent a separate email, titled "An Apology," on Thursday to "sincerely" apologize for their first email condemning anti-Semitism.

The administrators said the "intent" of the initial email was to "affirm that Rutgers–New Brunswick is a place where all identities can feel validated and supported" but added that the "impact" of the communication "fell short of that intention."

"In hindsight, it is clear to us that the message failed to communicate support for our Palestinian community members," the email read.

Molloy and Conway wrote that the university was "enriched by our vibrant diversity" and that "diversity must be supported by equity, inclusion, antiracism, and the condemnation of all forms of bigotry and hatred, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia."

"As we grow in our personal and institutional understanding, we will take the lesson learned here to heart, and pledge our commitment to doing better," the email said. "We will work to regain your trust, and make sure that our communications going forward are much more sensitive and balanced."

The administrators ended the email by saying they hoped to "learn" from the "mistakes along the way" as they continued to make a "beloved community" at the university.

The initial email read that people should denounce the "acts of hate and prejudice" against Jewish people and "any other targeted and oppressed groups on our campus and in our community" as the country sees a "recent resurgence of anti-Semitism."

Rutgers University-New Brunswick declined to comment on the administrators' email.

When host Pete Hegseth asked Cordi if he feels like there is a sentiment on campus that Israel is not legitimate, he said "absolutely."

He went on to explain that not only college professors, but also celebrities "have been putting Jews in the class of privileged oppressors."

"When you have people in positions of societal authority pushing actual Hamas propaganda, like the claim that Israel is targeting hospitals and schools to kill civilians, the emotional youth will passionately pick a side," Cordi said, noting that "this is the kind of rhetoric that led to the scapegoating and organized violence against Jews in 20th century Europe."

Cordi added that he is worried that people who don’t learn from history "are doomed to repeat it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As a lover of humanity and student of Jewish descent, that troubles me deeply," he explained. "The leftists who claim to be on the right side of history should really study it more."

Fox News’ Houston Keane contributed to this report.

