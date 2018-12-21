Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized for Lung Surgery

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (2015). Credit: Diego M. Radzinschi/ ALM



U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent surgery Friday in New York City for the removal of two malignant nodules in her left lung.



The surgery took place at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. Ginsburg, 85, has battled cancer—pancreatic and colon cancer—successfully in the past. An announcement from the court stated that Ginsburg was “resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days.” No further treatment is planned.



According to the statement, the nodules were “discovered incidentally during tests performed at George Washington University Hospital to diagnose and treat rib fractures sustained in a fall on November 7.” Ginsburg returned to the bench quickly after the fractures, and has said recently that she was nearly back to normal.









The full statement from the court is posted here:







