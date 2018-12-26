Ruth Bader Ginsburg Released From Hospital After Cancer Surgery

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital Tuesday, five days after undergoing cancer surgery, according to a court spokesperson.

The 85-year-old Ginsburg is “recuperating at home,” SCOTUS public information officer Kathleen Arberg said in a statement.

Ginsburg had two malignant growths removed from her left lung last week at NYC’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Doctors said there is no evidence of any remaining disease and no further treatment is planned, according to the court. She has been treated for cancer twice in the past, in 1999 for colon cancer and again in 2009 for pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg was hospitalized in November with fractured ribs after a fall in her office. The growths in her lung were discovered during tests to treat the rib fractures.

It’s been a busy several months for the 25-year Supreme Court justice, with SCOTUS being in session since early October and two features about her life hitting theaters. The lauded documentary RBG premiered at Sundance, opened to strong numbers in limited release in May and is up for PGA and Critics’ Choice awards. The Mimi Leder-directed biopic On the Basis of Sex starring Felicity Jones, about Ginsburg’s early years battling the legal profession’s boys club, premiered at AFI Fest and opened nationwide on Christmas Day.

Related‘On The Basis Of Sex’ Review: Felicity Jones And Armie Hammer In A Lively Origin Story Of The Brilliant Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Related stories

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Working After Cancer Surgery, Gets Support From 'RBG' Directors: "She Is One Tough Cookie"

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Surgery For Early-Stage Lung Cancer

Mimi Leder Discusses 'On The Basis Of Sex', Apple's Morning Show Drama & The Long Road To True Gender Parity