Ruth Bader Ginsburg says people will see this period in American history as 'an aberration'

US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has said people will look back at this period of American politics as “an aberration”.

The 86-year-old judge made the comment during an event at Amherst College, Massachusetts, according to The Boston Globe.

Although she reportedly skirted around questions pertaining to the topic of Donald Trump’s possible impeachment during the event, when asked by Amherst College president Carolyn Martin how she thought historians would one day regard the current political climate, Ms Ginsburg gave the brief answer of “an aberration”.

The judge also shared her broader thoughts on the status of American politics, and what she expects will happen in the future.

When asked about current extremist political movements, and how they may impact the United States, Ms Ginsburg said: “The pendulum goes too far to the right, it’s going to swing back. The same thing too far to the left.

“I'm hoping to see it swing back in my lifetime."

As for whether she is hopeful for the future, she added: “Over the long haul, yes.”

Despite recent health problems, the iconic justice has been making numerous public appearances such as this.

In August, the Supreme Court revealed Ms Ginsburg, a four-time cancer survivor, had undergone radiation treatment for a malignant tumour on her pancreas.

Since then, the justice has made more than 10 public appearances, CNN reported

The Supreme Court begins its new term next week.