Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Trump impeachment: 'The president is not a lawyer'

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said President Donald Trump "is not a lawyer" after the president asked via Twitter whether the current articles of impeachment proceedings against him could be stopped by the Supreme Court.

During an interview with BBC, Ginsburg also noted that Trump is "not law-trained."

“But the truth is, the judiciary is a reactive institution. We don’t have a program, we don’t have an agenda. We react to what’s out there,” Ginsburg continued.

In early December, Trump tweeted that the "Radical Left has NO CASE. Read the Transcripts. Shouldn't even be allowed. Can we go to Supreme Court to stop?"

Ginsburg's comments came during an interview while at the Fourth Annual Berggruen Prize Gala, where the 86-year-old was awarded the Berggruen Prize for Philosophy and Culture.

More: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg awarded $1 million prize for 'thinkers' in philosophy and culture

Ginsburg also said during the interview that senators who show bias should be disqualified from participating in the trial, saying that "Well, if a judge said that, a judge would be disqualified from sitting on the case."

Ginsburg's remarks follow comments from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who last week said that he will be in "total coordination with the White House counsel" as the impeachment into Trump presses forward, and that "there will be no difference between the president's position and our position as to how to handle this, to the extent that we can."

According to the rules expressed in the Constitution, during an impeachment trial of the President of the United States, the Senate takes an oath to act as impartial jurors."

More: Trump asks Pelosi not to hold vote in 'partisan impeachment crusade' - live updates

Asked Tuesday if he would be an impartial juror, McConnell replied, “I’m not an impartial juror. This is a political process. There’s not anything judicial about it.”

The entire House is expected to vote on the two articles of impeachment—abuse of power and obstruction of Congress—Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Trump impeachment: 'President is not a lawyer'