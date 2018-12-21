Ruth Bader Ginsburg Undergoes Lung Cancer Surgery

On Friday, Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent surgery to remove cancerous nodules from her lungs. The growths were discovered following Ginsburg’s hospitalization last month after she fell and broke three ribs. The removed growths were found to be malignant, but there was no evidence of any remaining cancer after the removal, according to a statement released by the Supreme Court.

As NPR’s Nina Totenberg reports, doctors expect the 85-year-old Supreme Court justice to make a full recovery from the surgery. Ginsburg repotedly hopes to be back in court by early January, when the next argument session begins.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Two nodules in the lower lobe of her left lung were discovered incidentally during tests performed at George Washington University Hospital to diagnose and treat rib fractures sustained in a fall on November 7,” the Supreme Court statement reads in part.

Doctors reportedly found an abnormality in one lobe of Ginrburg’s lung during a November CT scan of her fractured ribs. The justice underwent biopsies and other tests, which showed two non-small cell cancerous lesions, according to NPR. During the Friday surgery, one of the five lobes of her lung were removed.

Ginsburg has nodules removed from lungs, Supreme Court says. Found to be malignant but no evidence of remaining disease. Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) December 21, 2018

This wasn’t Ginsburg’s first health issue since taking the bench. In 1999, she was diagnosed with colon cancer and underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. The justice also underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer (which was detected in the early stages) a decade later. In 2014, she underwent heart surgery, and in November this year, she was hospitalized for fractured ribs. As Supreme Court reporter Steven Mazie pointed out, her recent rib injury may just have saved her life:

RBG NEWS from SCOTUS public-information office: Cracking those ribs may have saved Justice Ginsburg's life. Two malignant nodules were found on her lung during treatment for the broken ribs, and they've been removed. No remaining signs of cancer in her body. Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) December 21, 2018

