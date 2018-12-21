Ruth Bader Ginsburg Undergoes Successful Surgery to Remove Cancerous Nodules From Her Lung

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a successful surgery today to have two cancerous nodules removed from her left lung, CNN has reported. The procedure, which occurred at a New York hospital, reportedly went as planned, and there is no trace of the disease left in her body, nor is there further treatment planned. “Justice Ginsburg is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days,” said a court spokesperson.

This isn’t the first health scare Ginsburg has endured this year. The justice, who is, at 85 years old, the eldest member of the Supreme Court, also took a fall in her office last month, where she fractured three ribs on her left side. (It was during the treatment of this fall when they discovered the two cancerous nodules, said today’s release.) In her lifetime, Ginsburg has also defeated colorectal cancer in 1999 and, 10 years later, pancreatic cancer.

Take heart, Notorious RBG fans: If one thinks a brief hospital stint is going to stop her, think again. At a showing of the play The Originalist earlier this year, she told reporters she was planning on staying in her position for “at least five more years.” Meanwhile, earlier this month, Ginsburg drew a sold-out crowd at a New York screening of On the Basis of Sex, where she also confirmed, “I will do this job as long as I can do it full steam” and that she doesn’t expect to retire anytime soon. (She also said she is doing “better each week” and is back to her regular workout schedule, “even planks.”) Stay strong, RBG!