Ruth Bader Ginsburg Undergoes Surgery for Lung Cancer

From ELLE

On Friday, the Supreme Court announced that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent surgery for cancerous nodules found on her lungs. The cancer was discovered following Ginsburg's hospitalization last month after she fell and broke three ribs.

Ginsburg has nodules removed from lungs, Supreme Court says. Found to be malignant but no evidence of remaining disease. pic.twitter.com/V0PKuroZNy - Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) December 21, 2018

In a statement, Public Information Officer Kathy Arberg said that the 85-year-old is "resting comfortably" at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan, after the pulmonary lobectomy was performed in her left lung.

Both nodules were found to be malignant, but doctors found "no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body," and no further treatment is planned.

According to NPR, Ginsburg is looking at a full recovery and "hopes to be back on the court for the start of the next argument session in early January."

This is Ginsburg's third bout with cancer, after battling colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009, per NPR. Despite this, Ginsburg has never missed a day of oral argument throughout her 25 years on the court. The next argument day is January 7, 2019.

