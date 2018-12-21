After Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent surgery to remove cancerous growths, people are offering her their lungs

Hang in there, RBG!

On Friday, it was announced that the 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice had undergone surgery at New York City's prestigious Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to remove two cancerous growths from her left lung. The surgery reportedly went well and her physicians have no additional plans for treatment.

There is "no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body," doctors assured the public. However, much of the internet is still seemingly not convinced and have pleaded for Bader Ginsburg to make a healthy recovery.







"Everyone is invited to the prayer circle for RBG," joked one Twitter user. Said another, "Let's also get her a robotic exoskeleton and a bulletproof Popemobile and a herculean amount of bubble wrap."







Even more people are ready to hop on a plane to LaGuardia, ready to donate their own lungs to the historic judge.

"If Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg needs a new lung she can just take mine," assured one Twitter user. "That sound you hear is millions of people ripping their chests open to give RBG one of their lungs," joked another.











The malignant growths were discovered following Bader Ginsburg's fall on November 7th, from which she suffered several fractured ribs.

This is her third bout with cancer since becoming appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993. She underwent radiation and chemotherapy for colon cancer in 1999. In 2009, Bader Ginsburg had surgery following diagnosis of early stage pancreatic cancer.

