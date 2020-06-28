Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 821 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. What do these smart investors think about Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)?

Is Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) a buy, sell, or hold? Money managers are getting more bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions rose by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that RUTH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). RUTH was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with RUTH positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

What have hedge funds been doing with Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)?

At Q1's end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 14% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 15 hedge funds with a bullish position in RUTH a year ago. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was held by Millennium Management, which reported holding $4.2 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by North Peak Capital with a $3.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Royce & Associates, GLG Partners, and Winton Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position North Peak Capital allocated the biggest weight to Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH), around 1.61% of its 13F portfolio. Nokomis Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.09 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to RUTH.