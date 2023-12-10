Wayne County Care Center resident Ruth McCray recently hit a milestone when she turned 103 and celebrated with her daughter Kathy Couvdos, grandson-in-law Jim Corbin and granddaughter Victoria Corbin along with friends and care center staff.

McCray was born in Akron but has resided in Wooster most of her life. Passing the century mark, McCray has endured many changes and witnessed many historical events. She has survived cancer and two bouts of COIVD-19, “But I still kick up my heels,” she said about the ordeals.

She enjoys listening to Elvis and keeping up with current events and politics.

McCray formerly volunteered to work Election Day polls and attributes her long life to her hobby of reading.

She worked at B.F. Goodrich for 21 years, and the Department of Defense in Washington D.C. during World War II.

Among her many accomplishments, McCray enrolled in the University of Akron in 1983 — at age 63.

Dan Starcher is the Public Communications coordinator for Wayne County.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Ruth McCray turns 103 at Wayne County Care Center