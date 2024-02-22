'What it's all about': Rutherford church to give away free prom dresses, tuxedos

RUTHERFORD — Their philanthropy is driven by a primeval instinct to hunt and gather.

They hunt for gently used formal wear for less-than-fortunate teenagers and gather the clothes in an old gymnasium at Grace Episcopal Church.

Then, another instinct kicks in. They give.

It requires that degree of human kindness to fuel the mission of Grace’s Closet. For the past two years, the volunteers who run it have amassed hundreds of prom dresses and evening gowns for young women to take home for free. This year, they expanded their outreach by asking for neckties, suits and tuxedos for young men.

“People are so happy to donate to the cause,” said Susan Muller, the volunteer manager of Grace’s Closet. “They think that what we’re doing is beautiful.”

Muller said the volunteers donated at least 1,000 dresses to teens at last year’s one-day giveaway.

What was left after the giveaway was stowed in a self-storage unit until the volunteers resumed the project last month.

So many gowns were left over that the volunteers donated some to Oasis, a Paterson-based nonprofit for women and children, and to three high schools in underprivileged areas.

Meanwhile, Muller said, the operation grew its presence on the internet by launching a website. Prospective patrons continue to show interest in the thriving mission, she said.

“Not a week has gone by that I haven’t gotten a call,” Muller said.

The volunteers received additional support, she said, from U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Rutherford, which donated the self-storage unit, and from Vermont-based National Hanger Co., which donated hundreds of clothes hangers.

Muller said her volunteer experience has taught her that the need for the mission is great. Four people, she said, drove almost two hours to get to last year’s giveaway from Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Encountering the two women and their daughters “brought a tear to my eye,” she said.

“I sat in the room,” Muller said, “and I went, ‘This is what it’s all about.’”

Grace’s Closet will be open twice this year: From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, and on Saturday, March 9, at the church, at 128 West Passaic Ave. The volunteers are still seeking prom attire. For a list of collection sites, visit the mission website at gracesclosetrutherford.org.

