Rutherford County children ill-served by punitive justice and punishing judge | Editorial

Editors of the USA TODAY Network Tennessee
·3 min read

A judge, a jail administrator and law enforcement officers in Rutherford County over many years harmed hundreds of children whose pain will never be eased by a mere maximum $5,800 payout from a multimillion-dollar court settlement.

Their civil rights were violated when they were illegally incarcerated for made-up misdemeanor offenses before standing trial. Their childhoods were damaged. Their faith in the criminal justice system irrevocably was broken.

The system told these children — overwhelmingly Black — for at least two decades or more that they were second-class citizens whose rights to due process did not matter.

Unlike most of Tennessee, which incarcerates 5% of children referred to juvenile court, Rutherford locked up 48% of them.

Rutherford Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport, who has served on the bench since 2000, is responsible for this failure. These were her policies, but she has not faced consequences nor has she publicly addressed the horrendous impact she made on the children or taxpayers' wallets.

In June, plaintiffs in a suit against the county reached an $11 million settlement, but only a fraction of the nearly 1,500 children eligible for the money made a claim by the Oct. 29 deadline.

Why would they? Why would they trust a judge, police officer or any other authority to treat them fairly?

Hear more Tennessee Voices: Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

More: Rev. Vincent L. Windrow looking for 'real justice' for arrested children | Opinion

These abuses went on for years

The Daily News Journal has documented over many years the abuses against children including the heinous arrest of at least 10 children from Hobgood Elementary in 2016 for a fight broadcast on YouTube.

The fight was off campus and not all the children who were arrested participated in the skirmish.

In the Hobgood case, these were kids, ages 8 to 11, who needed guidance, not incarceration.

The law-and-order, punish-the-child approach is antiquated and abusive.

Other courts across the country have shown diversion programs and wraparound services can help children who might be acting out because of situations at home, violence in their neighborhood or the mental stress from poverty.

Nashville has student-led restorative justice tribunals in schools to avoid sending children through the prison pipeline.

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

In 2017, Nashville Chief U.S. District Court Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. ruled that Davenport's 2003 order to arrest and incarcerate children was illegal.

Taxpayers are on the hook for millions of dollars in restitution.

The $11 million settlement applies only to people born in 1997 or later. Many more born before 1997 could have been indelibly affected.

These incarcerated young people include Kazmere Watts, who as a teenager was jailed in 2014 after a school fight.

They include the three children of Zacchaeus Crawford — two of whom were not present at the 2016 Hobgood fight. All were arrested anyway.

They include an unnamed 15-year-old boy whom Davenport ordered into solitary confinement even though he suffered from developmental disabilities.

Accountability is necessary

Nicole Alexander, left and Jackie Brinkley, right cousins and mothers of three of the 10 children that were falsely arrested in 2016 during the Hobgood Elementary incident, according to a lawsuit, remember and recount on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, what happened during the Hobgood incident in 2016 and how it made them and their children feel.
Nicole Alexander, left and Jackie Brinkley, right cousins and mothers of three of the 10 children that were falsely arrested in 2016 during the Hobgood Elementary incident, according to a lawsuit, remember and recount on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, what happened during the Hobgood incident in 2016 and how it made them and their children feel.

In October, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said the actions of the juvenile court in Rutherford deserved to be reviewed.

There is an urgency to complete this review sooner than later.

The community, from local pastors to the statewide NAACP, are demanding "real justice."

In 2020, multiple cities deemed racism a public health crisis.

The crisis worsens when officials commit racists acts in the name of justice.

Davenport should resign and not seek re-election in 2022.

Rutherford County needs new leadership and a new philosophy on the juvenile court bench.

Children have rights and are innocent before being proven guilty. Children should not be treated like adults. They deserve proportional and just treatment for whatever wrongdoing they may have committed.

Adults have an obligation to protect them and keep them safe.

That is not happening in Rutherford County.

This editorial was written by Opinion and Engagement Director David Plazas on behalf of the USA TODAY Network Tennessee editors, including Michael A. Anastasi, Maria De Varenne, Gary Estwick, Mark Russell, Joel Christopher and Plazas. Call Plazas at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or tweet to him at @davidplazas.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Rutherford children ill-served by punitive justice and punishing judge

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • COVID on the decline in Ohio

    Data: New York Times; Cartogram: Will Chase and Kavya Beheraj/AxiosOhio's pandemic outlook is headed in the right direction, data from the state health department shows.The latest: The rate of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths are all down from earlier peaks this September and last winter, per the Ohio Department of Health.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe state regularly recorded more than 6,000 new cases per day in

  • WHO Europe chief voices 'grave concern' about COVID rebound

    A 53-country region in Europe and Central Asia faces the “real threat” of a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the coming weeks or already is experiencing a new wave of infections, the head of the World Health Organization’s regional office said Thursday. Dr. Hans Kluge said case counts are beginning to near record levels again and the pace of transmission in the region, which stretches as far east as the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, is of “grave concern.” “We are at another critical point of pandemic resurgence,” Kluge told reporters from WHO Europe headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse judge stops proceedings, fumes about media criticism

    KENOSHA, Wis. — The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial went on a prolonged rant against media criticism of the case Wednesday, saying he has followed the law and any assertions otherwise could be detrimental to the community. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder began his unusual soliloquy by referencing a recent media report that called the case “the most divisive trial in the ...

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's trial opens with his lawyer saying the N-word twice in court

    A lawyer for Rittenhouse said the N-word twice in his opening statement while quoting Joseph Rosenbaum, whose death his client is charged in.

  • Daughter Who Stuffed Mom in a Suitcase on Ritzy Bali Vacay Is Arrested Again

    Agung Parameswara/GettyHeather Mack, who was convicted of stuffing her mom’s beaten body in a suitcase in Bali when she was a teen, was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday just moments after landing in Chicago O’Hare Airport.She was charged in a 2017 indictment with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country, and obstruction of justice, in connection with the 2014 murder of her mom, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, according to the Chicago Tribune.The indictment, unsealed Wednesday

  • 'Subway Jared': A look at Jared Fogle's time in Bloomington and his criminal case

    A look at the trials of Subway spokesman Jared Fogle, Russell Taylor, head of his nonprofit foundation, and Taylor's ex-wife, Angela Baldwin.

  • 'My name is Cleo': Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl

    Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued a 4-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. Officials wept with relief after seeing body camera video of a police officer scooping up the girl, Cleo Smith, and hearing her say, “My name is Cleo.” A 36-year-old local man was arrested after the late-night raid at the house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, which followed a tip to police on Tuesday.

  • Fight caught on video shows juveniles, adults stomping victim outside Halloween party

    The attackers, who were said to be juveniles and adults, showed up to the underage Halloween party in unincorporated Jackson County uninvited, the sheriff office said on Facebook.

  • Lawyers: Henry Ruggs 'is in serious trouble'

    Former Raider Henry Ruggs III faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted of felony DUI after his involvement in a fiery crash that left one woman dead.

  • Kyle Rittehouse trial live updates: Juror could be booted from trial for joke

    Follow along for live updates on day four of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha.

  • Detective: Rittenhouse shouted 'Friendly!' to pursuer

    Video took center stage Wednesday in the Illinois man's trial in the shootings of three men — two fatally — after Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha in August 2020 with a medical kit and a rifle in what he says was an effort to safeguard property from damaging riots. Jurors peered at infrared video made by an FBI surveillance plane from almost 9,000 feet above the spot where Rittenhouse shot 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum. With colored circles superimposed on the video identifying the movements of the two men far below, Kenosha Police Detective Martin Howard agreed with defense attorney Mark Richards that Rittenhouse had repeatedly shouted “Friendly!” as he was being chased — and that Rosenbaum appeared to be gaining ground on Rittenhouse.

  • China tennis star Peng says ex-vice premier forced her into sex

    Former world No.1 tennis doubles player Peng Shuai, one of China's biggest sporting stars, has publicly accused a former Chinese vice premier of forcing her into sex several years ago in a social media post that was later deleted. According to a screenshot of her verified Weibo account late on Tuesday, Peng said that Zhang Gaoli, who became a member of the Politburo Standing Committee - China's top decision-making body - coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship. The post was deleted around half an hour after it was published, although searches for Peng's name on China's tightly controlled internet surged after the posting, and screenshots were shared among private WeChat groups and over iMessage.

  • Teenage robber receives 18-year prison sentence, followed by six years of probation

    Tim Landrum, the man Shantel Kinney conspired to rob and beat, limped from the courtroom, his face permanently contorted from the attack.

  • Why Arizona fugitive Robert Fisher was removed from FBI Ten Most Wanted list

    Robert Fisher was removed and replaced from the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitive List this month even though he has not been found.

  • Shooting at Applebee’s near Memphis injures 3

    Three people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at an Applebee’s parking lot near Memphis, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said.

  • Grand jury called by Kansas woman returns no rape charges

    A Kansas woman who used a 134-year-old state law to convene a citizen grand jury after a prosecutor declined to file rape charges against a man she accused of attacking her said Wednesday she was angry but not surprised that jurors didn't bring charges in the case. Madison Smith, 23, of McPherson, gathered hundreds of signatures to empanel the grand jury after she said a fellow student at Bethany College slapped and strangled her during a sexual encounter in his dorm room in February 2018. The student, Jared Stolzenburg, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to aggravated battery.

  • 'Welcome home Cleo': 4-year-old girl rescued after abduction from Australian campsite last month

    Cleo Smith, 4, was found alive and well after being abducted from an Australian campsite more than two weeks ago.

  • Cleo Smith: How Australian police found the missing four-year-old

    The discovery of the girl follows a huge search operation covering a remote part of Australia.

  • Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III drove 156 mph in fatal crash, DA says

    Tina Tintor, 23, was identified as the victim of Tuesday's deadly collision in Las Vegas, the medical examiner said.

  • Watch: Video shows suspect jumping off Florida bridge after police chase

    A 34-year-old man attempted to get away from police over the weekend by jumping from the top of a Florida bridge into a river after losing control of a stolen van. Aerial footage provided by the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows the man plunge into the water as deputies closed in. Read more here.