Rutherford County Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport announces retirement plans

Scott Broden, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
·1 min read

Rutherford County Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport announced she won't seek re-election in 2022.

Davenport said she'll be retiring after completing her eight-year term by August.

Donna Scott Davenport
Donna Scott Davenport

The announcement came a day after Democratic Party lawmakers in the Tennessee General Assembly said they were seeking legislation to oust Davenport from office at a time the judge has faced criticism for policies that led to lawsuits and the illegal incarcerations of children on misdemeanor charges.

Related: Lawmakers push to remove Rutherford County juvenile judge over jailing of children

“After prayerful thought and talking with my family, I have decided not to run for re-election after serving more than twenty-two years on the bench," Davenport said in her announcement. "I will always look back at my time as Judge as one of the greatest honors of my life ,and I am so proud of what this Court has accomplished in the last two decades and how it has positively affected the lives of young people and families in Rutherford County. I wish my successor the best and hope that this job provides them the same fulfillment it has provided me over the years.”

Davenport won her judge position as an independent in 2000 when Rutherford County established the seat. She ran for re-election in 2006 as a Democrat in an uncontested election. She ran uncontested again in 2014 as a Republican.

Note: This story will be updated.

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips or questions through email, sbroden@dnj.com, or phone, 615-278-5158.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport plans to retire

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hispanic Caucus lawmaker won't attend meeting with VP Harris's new aide

    Rep. Lou Correa (D-Calif.) said Monday he won't attend a meeting between congressional Hispanic Democrats and Vice President Harris's new communications director, Jamal Simmons.Thursday's virtual meeting is intended to defuse tensions between Simmons and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) over decade-old tweets where Harris's new aide apparently called for the deportation of undocumented activists who revealed their immigration status live...

  • Podcast: Should Blackhawks begin entertaining offers for Marc-Andre Fleury?

    On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss whether Chicago should begin entertaining trade offers for Marc-Andre Fleury.

  • Stephen A. Smith returns to 'First Take,' talks COVID-19 battle: 'I didn’t know if I was gonna make it'

    The ESPN personality said doctors told him if he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19, he would have died.

  • ‘Everything is gray except for the blood.’ Here’s what Russia really wants in Ukraine | Opinion

    As the Russians menace Ukraine by amassing at least 100,000 troops at the border, it is time to ask what Russian President Vladimir Putin is really after.

  • MSNBC Thanks 'Loyal Viewer' Trump After Hosts Read Insulting Statement Aloud

    "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough joked that the former president "can't quit us."

  • Trump lawyers to Supreme Court: Jan. 6 committee 'will not be harmed by delay'

    Former President Trump's lawyers told the Supreme Court that the House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack would suffer no harm if the justices delayed the transfer of Trump administration records to congressional investigators.The bold assertion came amid an ongoing legal clash between Trump and the House panel over whether a trove of records that investigators say would shed light on the deadly Capitol riot is covered by the former president's...

  • The Trump Org Stiffed a Hotel. His Kids May Pay the Price.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump and his family company have a long history of stiffing contractors, but there’s one bill they almost certainly wish they had paid.Ahead of the 2017 presidential inauguration, the Trump Organization reserved a block of rooms at the Loews Madison Hotel. When at least 13 people didn’t show up, the Trump Organization refused to pay the bill, something it has done many times in the past. The company then dodged a

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s glee at general’s Covid diagnosis sparks outrage

    Rightwing presenter called a ‘merchant of death’ after mockingly applauding as she revealed Gen Mark Milley’s positive testUS politics – live coverage Laura Ingraham highlighted people who have tested positive despite being vaccinated. One critic wrote: ‘Not sure when hate become a Christian value.’ Photograph: Mark J Terrill/AP The rightwing Fox News host Laura Ingraham has stoked outrage by announcing that the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 – and appl

  • Some QAnon Believers Think JFK Disguised Himself As Trump At Arizona Rally

    They claim the person who showed up at the event appeared to be shorter than the "real" Donald Trump.

  • Bannon Torches Fox News for Not Airing Trump’s Arizona Rally

    REUTERSSteve Bannon declared war on Fox News this week over the conservative cable behemoth’s lack of live coverage of Donald Trump’s unhinged Saturday evening rally in Arizona. “The Fox scam is over!” the former Trump strategist declared Monday on his War Room podcast.“Fox does not cover Trump at all, whatsoever,” Bannon complained of the Trump-allied network’s on-air handling of the former president’s lengthy Save America rally in Florence, Arizona.Trumpworld Assembles in Arizona to Spew Garba

  • Laura Ingraham clapped in celebration while reporting that Gen. Mark Milley, a target for Trump fans, has COVID-19

    Milley has long been a hate figure for Trump supporters, and Ingraham seized on news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on her Fox News show Monday.

  • Trump Is Reportedly Very Nervous About 1 Potential 2024 Republican Rival

    The former president is angry that one possible candidate hasn't deferred to him.

  • 'Morning Joe' hosts mock Trump

    "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked former President Trump for sending a statement Monday morning attacking the MSNBC show. "Will 'Morning Joe' be canceled? He and Mika's ratings are very low-they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn," Trump said in his statement. "Losing them would be very sad-hope it doesn't happen!" Separately, Trump attacked Joy Reid, another...

  • Indonesia names new capital that will replace Jakarta

    Lawmakers approve proposals to relocate the capital from Jakarta, which is sinking at an alarming rate.

  • Justices suggest Boston should have flown 'Christian flag'

    Supreme Court justices seemed to have little doubt Tuesday that Boston was wrong to refuse to fly a banner described as a Christian flag outside City Hall. Arguments at the high court appeared to unite justices on the left and right in favor of Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist. Shurtleff wanted to fly a white banner with a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner, called the Christian flag.

  • White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

    Press secretary Jen Psaki warned that an “extremely dangerous situation” is building along the Ukrainian border where Russia is amassing troops.

  • UK planes took a long detour around Germany to deliver weapons to Ukraine in case Russia invades

    The weapons were transported on RAF planes that flew to Ukraine by an unusually long route: through Danish instead of German airspace.

  • Preet Bharara: It’s ‘Odd’ Garland Hasn’t Grilled Trump & Co.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhen it comes to Merrick Garland, Donald Trump, and Jan. 6, no news is not good news.The public hasn’t heard anything indicating that Garland’s Department of Justice is zeroing in on Trump. And, according to Preet Bharara—the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and author of Justice Is…—that means it’s very unlikely that Garland has interviewed top Trumpworld figures or the ex-president himself.Plenty of Democrats hope that Garlan

  • Trump cutout among pranks left at Executive Mansion for Youngkin

    A life-size cutout of former President Trump reportedly greeted Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) when he entered his office for one of his first days of work - one of several pranks left by Youngkin's predecessor.The grinning Trump image - showing the 45th president posing with both thumbs up and a typed out mock message, "I will call soon - we need to talk about 2024!" - was part of a series of pranks that have become a bipartisan tradition of...

  • Virginia governor, Republicans off to a rough start with ban on critical race theory

    When I first read it, I did not think it could be real. I thought, “this has to be a […] The post Virginia governor, Republicans off to a rough start with ban on critical race theory appeared first on TheGrio.