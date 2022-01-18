Rutherford County Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport announces retirement plans

Rutherford County Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport announced she won't seek re-election in 2022.

Davenport said she'll be retiring after completing her eight-year term by August.

Donna Scott Davenport

The announcement came a day after Democratic Party lawmakers in the Tennessee General Assembly said they were seeking legislation to oust Davenport from office at a time the judge has faced criticism for policies that led to lawsuits and the illegal incarcerations of children on misdemeanor charges.

Related: Lawmakers push to remove Rutherford County juvenile judge over jailing of children

“After prayerful thought and talking with my family, I have decided not to run for re-election after serving more than twenty-two years on the bench," Davenport said in her announcement. "I will always look back at my time as Judge as one of the greatest honors of my life ,and I am so proud of what this Court has accomplished in the last two decades and how it has positively affected the lives of young people and families in Rutherford County. I wish my successor the best and hope that this job provides them the same fulfillment it has provided me over the years.”

Davenport won her judge position as an independent in 2000 when Rutherford County established the seat. She ran for re-election in 2006 as a Democrat in an uncontested election. She ran uncontested again in 2014 as a Republican.

Note: This story will be updated.

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips or questions through email, sbroden@dnj.com, or phone, 615-278-5158.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport plans to retire