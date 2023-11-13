Rutherford County mom arrested after 4-year-old attacked by pit bull

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County mother is facing charges after her 4-year-old daughter was reportedly attacked by a pit bull last week.

The attack, which left the girl with severe injuries, happened on Thursday, Nov. 9, at the family’s Rutherford County home, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The 4-year-old was reportedly left unsupervised in the back yard when her mother, Candy Tittle, heard her scream for help. Tittle then saw the dog attacking her daughter, the sheriff’s office reported. Authorities said it’s unclear how the dog got out of its kennel.

The girl was treated by paramedics before being taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital and flown to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, Rutherford County Deputy Lauren Horne reported.

The sheriff’s office said Tittle is being charged with aggravated child abuse/neglect as a result of the incident. She is being held on a $120,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set for Tuesday in General Sessions Court.

