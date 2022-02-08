Rutherford County officials seek oversight board for Juvenile Detention Center

Two decades of illegal arrests and incarceration of children in Rutherford County — under the direction of Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport — has brought unwanted international attention to the county south of Nashville, leading to multiple lawsuits, media reports and public distrust.

And now, Davenport's 22 years of overseeing the controversial Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center may soon end.

Members of the Rutherford County Commission and Mayor Bill Ketron are discussing the possibility of establishing a board to oversee the juvenile detention center — instead of having the judge retain this supervisory role.

"The juvenile detention center needs to report to a board, mayor or commission," commissioner Craig Harris said Monday evening while serving as chairperson for the Steering, Legislative and Governmental Committee.

"I lean toward a board."

Davenport's name was not mentioned at the meeting, and neither were the details of hundreds of instances where children as young as age 9 were arrested, sometimes handcuffed.

This board would provide "one more step of transparency," Ketron said.

Davenport will retire at the end of her eight-year term by Aug. 31. Her job since winning her seat in 2000 has included working Lynn Duke, the judge's own appointed Juvenile Detention Center director.

Davenport and Duke have dealt with lawsuits, including a class-action settlement for less than $6 million in December. The lawsuit accused them of illegally incarcerating children on misdemeanor offenses, including truancy and school fights. The judge also was accused of policies that led to a culture that supported made-up charges, such as failing to break up a fight.

State law requires that incarcerations be for children accused of violent offenses, weapons charges or probation violation, according to the lawsuit.

A board with perhaps seven qualified representatives would increase transparency at the juvenile detention center, Harris said. The board members could provide input on policies and procedures that could "divert" potential violations of the law, he suggested.

Harris noted that the commission is still responsible for funding the juvenile detention center, as well as lawsuit costs.

The mayor said he'd rather not have sole oversight of the juvenile detention center. Ketron favors using a five-member board arrangement that includes the county mayor serving as chairperson.

Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron speaks during a Rutherford County Commission Steering, Legislative & Governmental Committee meeting where the topic about possibly establishing a board to oversee the Juvenile Detention Center was addressed on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Oversight of the Juvenile Detention Center is currently under the authority of Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport.

The board model, Ketron backs, is in use in providing oversight for the Rutherford County Correctional Work Center, which houses up to 320 nonviolent offenders.

Any change in oversight for the juvenile detention center may require a private act (government charter arrangement) between the county commission and the Tennessee General Assembly, said Ketron, a former 16-year state senator.

Change in juvenile court

What: The Rutherford County Commission is exploring options to transfer control of the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center from the county's juvenile court judge to a board.

When: It's not clear how soon the commission can create the new system, or if members will vote to attempt to do so.

How: A private act (government charter arrangement) between the county commission and the Tennessee General Assembly.

Why: Two decades of illegal arrests and incarceration of children under the direction of Rutherford County Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport has led to multiple lawsuits, media reports and public distrust.

Etc: Rutherford County Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport announced she will retiring at the end of her eight-year term — by Aug. 31. Voters will elect a new judge Aug. 4. The primary will be May 3.

