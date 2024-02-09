Rutherford County parents, teachers against governor’s voucher proposal

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parents and teachers in the Rutherford County community are upset over Gov. Bill Lee’s school voucher proposal.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, they expressed their concerns at a rally outside the school board building.

The group of parents and teachers are making their stance known on the expanded school voucher proposal.

RELATED: Gov. Lee proposes $141.5M to expand school vouchers in Tennessee

“We don’t need a voucher system here or in any county in Tennessee,” retired teacher Judy Whitehill said. “We need good funding to get text books and make sure our teachers don’t have to supplement classrooms out of their own pocket.”

“It is a betrayal of our students, educators, and school system,” parent Angela Wynn added.

The measure would use state tax dollars to fund private school tuition. The bill would be about $140 million.

“Public tax payer money funds public schools, not individual students,” parent Chris Warren said.

Murfreesboro’s ‘decency ordinance’ is gone; residents hope for fewer anti-LGBTQ sentiments, fear book restrictions will continue

Lee said the proposal gives students the best chance at success.

“At the end of the day, every Tennessee family will have a way to access a school program that is right for their child,” the governor said.

Right now, nine states in the country have implemented school choice. Tennessee currently offers vouchers in Davidson, Shelby, and Hamilton counties.

Already, several school boards, county commissions, and city councils have passed resolutions opposing the governor’s proposal.

The Rutherford County group said Tennessee needs to instead invest in public schools.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

“The Education Freedom Scholarship Act is not about freedom or choice,” Whitehill said. “It is a bad attempt to funnel dollars into private schools at the expense of our public education system.”

The proposal isn’t finalized, so changes are likely.

People against this measure said money would be better spent someone else because the budget is tight.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.