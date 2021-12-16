Rutherford County Schools closely monitoring threats of potential social media challenge

State law enforcement officials are reporting that social media influencers may have issued a challenge encouraging students to make fake social media threats toward schools for Friday.

Rutherford County Schools sent an email to parents Wednesday alerting them of the situation. The district is working closely with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office to monitor the situation and no credible threats have been issued, a district official assured.

“With all communications of this type, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office takes these seriously and our school resource officers, patrol and detective divisions are monitoring the information very closely,” Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said.

Intent of the challenge is to create worry and panic to disrupt school Friday, a district official explained in the email.

In the email, parents are asked to discuss appropriate social media behavior with their children and to encourage them not to participate in the spreading of false information or social media pranks in an attempt to disrupt school.

Any social media threats made against schools will be fully investigated. Any students found responsible for making threats or spreading false rumors as a prank will be disciplined accordingly and will likely face criminal charges as well.

“School safety is our top priority, and these types of pranks aren’t funny and will not be tolerated,” Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said. “We know parents also value safe learning environments for their children, and we appreciate their assistance with this matter.”

On Monday, two Rutherford County middle school students were arrested for making social media threats over the weekend.

One of the students attends Blackman Middle and the other Whitworth-Buchanan Middle. Both will be taken to Juvenile Court, according to a press release from Lisa Marchesoni, a spokesperson with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

School Resource Officer Joey Vann arrested the Blackman Middle student on charges of sending out “Snap Chats” specifically directed to a group of fellow students, according to the press release.

The social media threats did not involve injuries.

Deputies, however, have dealt with campus violence, including Sept. 14 after the stabbing of a Rocky Fork Middle student, who was treated and released from TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna. The sheriff's office charged another student with attempted first-degree murder in that case.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com. Email Scott Broden at sbroden@dnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Rutherford County Schools, RCSO monitoring potential disruption Friday