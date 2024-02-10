Rutherford County Sheriff's Office IDs man killed in shooting on Twin Oak Drive

The man who investigators suspect of shooting and killing another man Friday afternoon during an argument is cooperating, they say.

David Hager died at the scene of the shooting on Twin Oak Drive, according to Det. Sgt. Joe Duncan of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

Twin Oak Drive is just outside Murfreesboro's city limits in the eastern part of the county.

Deputies responded to a call and found Hager and the other man involved. The men knew each other, according to police.

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lisa Marchesoni wrote in a social media post that the man suspected in the shooting has been questioned.

No charges were immediately filed in the shooting, and the investigation is continuing, police said. Detectives plan to discuss findings from the investigation with the district attorney’s office.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on X, formerly known as Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Rutherford County man shot to death during argument