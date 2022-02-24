Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports 21 inmates, 17 employees with COVID-19

The recent COVID-19 spread has reached the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. As of Wednesday, the office reported 38 cases — including 21 inmates.

The inmates who tested positive are being quarantined in separate areas, away from other inmates at the detention center. Contracted medical staff is on duty 24 hours.

“We are concerned and are exercising all precautions,” said Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh, whose jail also dealt with COVID-19 cases in 2020.

“We are following the guidelines by the medical staff based on CDC guidelines.”

The staff is taking extra measures to sanitize the jail, such as wiping down areas regularly, using bleach and sprays several times each day, spokeswoman Lisa Marchesoni said.

The jail had 646 inmates Wednesday, and all were given masks, Marchesoni added. Also, hand gel is available for inmates.

New inmates booked into the detention center are being quarantined as well, according to a statement from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office — in response to questions from The Daily News Journal.

Fitzhugh's office on Wednesday also reported 17 employees with COVID-19, including five detention deputies — out of a workforce of 572. The sheriff's other 12 employees with the virus work in administrative and law enforcement divisions.

Sheriff's deputies and inmates are dealing with the COVID-19 spread that reached a Wednesday peak of 3,826 active cases in Rutherford County after being at 323 on July 20. The count, however, did decrease to 3,475 Friday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging employees to get vaccinated, wear masks and social distance, especially when dealing with the public, Marchesoni said.

The sheriff's office experienced 21 inmate cases June 2020.

COVID-19 update at Rutherford County Correctional Work Center

William Cope, superintendent of The Rutherford County Correctional Work Center, reported one inmate case of COVID-19, as well as cases involving three correctional officers and one administrative employee. None have required hospitalizations, according to a statement sent Friday from county spokeswoman Ashley McDonald.

“We follow protocol by the medical staff based on CDC guidelines," Cope said the statement. "Inmates who test positive are being quarantined in isolated areas, away from other inmates."

All new inmates are given masks and tested immediately upon arrival, placed into a designated quarantine unit and observed for 10 days before receiving a work assignment.

Cope added that COVID-19 vaccinations are available to all inmates.

Extra cleaning and disinfecting measures have taken a higher priority, Cope said. Common areas, classrooms and cells are also disinfected with an Evergreen UV Environmental Sanitation device.

"Inmate work crews have been suspended for two weeks as a precaution," Cope said.

COVID-19 update at Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center

The Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center has not logged inmate cases of COVID-19 but does have two employees quarantining at home.

The center has protocols in place, similar to the other facilities, and has increased the frequency of cleaning throughout the day, Director Lynn Duke said in the statement.

COVID-19 in Rutherford County

Active cases July 20, 2021: 323

Active cases Sept. 3, 2021: 3,475

Total deaths to recent COVID-19 spread since July 24, 2021: 24

Total cases Sept. 2, 2021, since first confirmed case on March 13, 2020: 52,410

Total deaths to COVID-19 by Sept. 2, 2021: 474

Rutherford County Jail cases out of 646 inmates Sept. 1, 2021: 21

Detention deputy cases on Sept. 1, 2021: 5

Total sheriff's employee cases on Sept. 1, 2021: 17

Total Rutherford County Schools student cases week of Aug. 23-27, 2021: 1,360

Sources: Tennessee Department of Health, Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools

