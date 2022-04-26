Rutherford school board pitches pay hike: 'We would love to give so much more'

Rutherford County Schools employees should see their pay tables increased by 5% next year, officials proposed.

The Rutherford County Board of Education voted 6-1 on the raise plan Thursday. Tammy Sharp was the lone school board member to vote against the measure. Sharp is concerned by the estimated $44.7 million deficit for budget — that includes the 5% raise to the pay tables.

This year, the school district has 5,815 funded positions.

"We’re backing into these numbers, and we really don’t know what we’re voting on tonight," Sharp said.

Sharp also suggested she'd rather agree to an initial, staff-recommended 4% raise plan with a $40.6 million deficit and then, maybe, increase raises to 6% if state and county government revenues end up better than initially estimated.

Board chairperson Tiffany Johnson said the elected school officials provide decent raises at a time local city governments have responded to inflation concerns by approving significant pay raises — as high as 10% in La Vergne. Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron also proposed a 15% increase to the pay tables for county government workers in the next fiscal year budget that starts by July 1.

"We would love to give so much more than we’re capable of at this moment, but we do understand the deficit," Johnson said.

"It’s something more than nothing."

Who said 'he's a bully': Anonymous comments speak to school board's struggles with outgoing schools leader

Proposed budget climbs by nearly 12%

The Rutherford County Board of Education propose a 5% increase to pay tables for teachers and other employees as part of the next fiscal year budget that starts July 1, 2022. This file photo from Oct. 2, 2019, shows Thurman Frances Arts Academy teacher Leslie Sparks teaching first graders.

The school board could fund either a 4% or a 5% raise plan, and balance the budget by using fund balance money in reserve, said Doug Bodary, assistant superintendent for budget and finance.

School district fund balance, by law, must be equal to at least 3% of the budget, Bodary said, so that could be an issue next year if the board depletes too much of the money in reserve.

The district's main operation budget with 5% raises is $494.3 million. The district started this current fiscal year with a $441.8 million budget, so the proposed budget would be nearly 12% more.

Story continues

The budget increase also covers 182 more full-time employees needed to serve a fast-growing district expecting to add more than 1,000 students next year from a count of 49,300 this year.

The proposed budget includes a 3% increase in bus contractor pay. The board also approved a separate $27.3 million budget for cafeteria operations, including a 5% pay increase.

The board also has a proposed $8.2 million budget for educational capital projects used on maintenance repairs.

The board will present the district's proposed budget to members of the Rutherford County Commission Health & Education and Budget Finance & Investment committees during a 5 p.m. May 24 meeting at the County Courthouse in downtown Murfreesboro.

The 21-member county commission has final authority on tax and budget plans for a fiscal year that starts July 1.

Although Sharp opposed the 5% raise proposal because of her concerns about the budget deficit, she said teachers deserve raises after enduring the pandemic.

Fellow board member Coy Young said he supported the 5% raise, an effort to remain competitive in worker pay.

"We’re losing people as fast was we fill the position," said Young, adding that the district is having a difficult time retaining custodians in particular. "We've got to do something. They are leaving us to go to a better-paying job."

Board plans to switch to state health insurance plan

In addition to raises, the proposed school board budget will switch employees to the state health insurance plan to allow whole families to be covered, Johnson said.

The board's existing county insurance plan excludes employees' spouses who can get this benefit from the spouses' employers.

The board also plans to add more paid flex work days for teachers that allows them to pursue lesson planning and other educational business while the students have a day off from school, Johnson said.

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips and questions through emailing sbroden@dnj.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottBroden.

Next meeting on school district budget

The Rutherford County Board of Education will present the district's budget plans for next year to members of the Rutherford County Commission during a 5 p.m. May 24 meeting at the County Courthouse in downtown Murfreesboro.

Pay raises

Approved raise to La Vergne government worker pay tables: 10%

Approved raise to Smyrna government worker pay tables: 8%

Approved raise to Murfreesboro government worker pay tables: 7%

Proposed raise to Rutherford County Schools pay tables starting July: 5%

Proposed raise by Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron for government worker pay tables starting July: 15%

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Rutherford County board proposes to increase pay for school employees