Ruthless Steve Borthwick strikes again to add next layer of England attack

Just when you thought England team announcements had become staid and predictable then comes this ‘bombshell’ selection from Steve Borthwick.

Having become the first England head coach to name an unchanged side for the first time since 2019 for the last Guinness Six Nations Championship match against Wales, Borthwick has revealed his ruthless instinct by dropping Freddie Steward for George Furbank at full-back, one of five changes for the Calcutta Cup match in Edinburgh on Saturday.

If continuity was the byword for the opening two rounds, this looks like a bold step forward as England look to hasten their evolution this season, seeking their first victory in this fixture since 2017.

Ellis Genge, one of Borthwick’s three vice-captains, is restored at loosehead prop, Dan Cole at tighthead, Danny Care starts at scrum-half to win his 99th cap in place of the injured Alex Mitchell, while a fit-again Ollie Lawrence comes into the midfield at the expense of Fraser Dingwall, bringing extra ballast, even if it not in his preferred position at outside centre.

Yet it is the omission of Steward from the match-day 23 that sets the tone of this selection as England seek to maintain their Grand Slam ambitions.

The omission of Freddie Steward from the match-day 23 sets the tone of Borthwick's Six Nations ambitions - Getty Images/David Rogers

Steward, who was first brought through the club ranks at Leicester when Borthwick was director of rugby, is a player who has characterised the Borthwick tenure: hard-working, dependable, consistent, courageous under the high ball, where he excelled in the victory against Wales.

Furbank however has been the outstanding performer in Northampton Saints’ surge to the top of the Premiership table. Having missed out on selection for the World Cup in France, he has put on three kilograms, which has assisted his impact through contact, both in attack and defence.

The 27-year-old has also been working with Rugby Football Union’s sports psychologist Andrea Furst, in part to make him more mentally more resilient. Having been thrust into the international spotlight four years ago when former head coach Eddie Jones picked him at full-back against France in Paris, the experience was a traumatic one and he was cast back into the wilderness. Saturday will be his first start for England since 2022 and only his seventh cap.

It is interesting to note that Furbank is one of a number of England players rejected by Jones, who have been offered the opportunity for a second coming by Borthwick – including Tommy Freeman, Ben Earl, George Martin (who returns to the bench having recovered from a knee injury) Lawrence and Care and Ben Spencer.

A talented sportsman who played Minor Counties cricket at age-grade level as a left-arm spinner and middle order batsman before rugby took over as his primary sport, Furbank has the ball playing skills and vision to play fly-half, having started there for England against Tonga in 2021 and it that all-court game that looks to have edged out Steward.

It is clear that the midfield balance is linked to Furbank’s promotion and it will be fascinating to see how he and Lawrence combine when England are attacking.

One suspects that Felix Jones, England’s new defensive guru, would also have had a strong influence. If Furbank’s passing ability and pace will add to his side’s counter-attacking options, particularly given the selection of the more direct running impact of Lawrence, he is also expected to play a prominent role in the emerging blitz defence.

Scotland’s resident magician Russell

Scotland have the benefit of being a settled side overseen by a hugely-experienced coaching team spearheaded by the tactical guile of Gregor Townsend, who has the perfect conductor in Finn Russell to inflict damage on opposition teams, particularly in the wide channels.

With clement conditions expected at Murrayfield, the kicking duel that has dominated previous encounters between these two sides could be replaced by a tactical running and continuity game, and to that end Genge will provide greater mobility and carrying ballast to the pack, as will Martin’s impact from the bench.

If England try to bottle up Russell by taking away his options midfield with an aggressive line speed, Furbank’s pace and quick feet will enable him to fill any holes left by those shooting up. It also has the benefit of adding an element of surprise to Scotland’s plans.

Steward, who has been a consistent presence since making his debut in 2021, remains England’s aerial king, and the 23-year-old, despite dropping out of the 23, will have been reassured he has a big international future ahead of him. But his dropping sends a signal. One of Borthwick’s key drivers is to develop the kind of intensity in competition for places that currently is the preserve of Ireland and France.

Borthwick does not yet have the luxury that Andy Farrell has with Ireland in dropping in new faces to an established and high-functioning XV, but with the selection of Furbank and Lawrence, there is a feeling that he is starting to pick from a position of strength rather than desperation.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.