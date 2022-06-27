Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House launch annual campaign

Jun. 27—TIFTON — This July, the Tifton Judicial Circuit Shelter Inc., doing business as Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House (RCPCH), is hosting its second annual campaign, with a goal of raising $50,000 to help fund the work they do for survivors of domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault.

"We need your help," Nancy Bryan, executive director of RCPCH, said. "If we want to continue to keep our programs running, continue to add programs and services that will help us to better serve our communities through direct prevention or outreach and education, we need our communities' assistance."

RCPCH serves the Tifton Judicial Circuit, providing direct services and outreach/education to Tift, Turner, Irwin and Worth Counties and has been incorporated as a 501(c)(3) agency since 2002. Its mission is to end domestic and sexual violence, as well as child sexual and physical abuse, through a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach to investigations, advocacy and support, while working in the community to change attitudes, beliefs and behaviors.

The conception of the organization was that it be one to provide three distinct services: domestic violence prevention/shelter, child advocacy, and be a sexual assault center. In 2018, RCPCH became the only state-certified triple program in south Georgia and is currently one of only three in the state of Georgia.

RCPCH serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse through a 24/7 emergency hotline, individual direct services and support groups. It also offers legal advocacy for domestic violence/stalking victims and personal advocacy, accompaniment and assistance to sexual assault victims. RCPCH also offers emergency shelter (25 beds) and relocation assistance to domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

The Patticake House Child Advocacy Center provides forensic interviews for child abuse victims and support services through a family advocate. This summer the provision of forensic medical exams for child/youth victims of sexual assault will be added to the PCH services.

Due to an expected 15% decrease this fall in federal funding from budget constraints related to COVID-19, the agency is seeking to strengthen the diversification of its funding profile.

"This is why it is so important that we are successful with this annual campaign," Bryan said. "We need our communities' help to continue serving these victims and offering life-changing and often life-saving help to them, no matter the availability of grant funding. Even a small donation can make a big impact. Just $5 can help us provide transportation to local victims for job interviews and necessary appointments, and $100 or more could mean their life-saving trip away from their abuser."

Those interested in donating to RCPCH can do so online at www.stopthehurtga.org/donations/, through Venmo with the username @ruthscottage_thepatticakehouse, mailing a check to PO Box 2727, Tifton, Ga. 31793, or by bringing checks or cash by in person to the RCPCH Administrative Building, located at 211 Chesnutt Avenue in Tifton.

"Please join us in our efforts to 'Stop the Hurt' this July by contributing to this campaign," Bryan said. "We thank you in advance for your support."