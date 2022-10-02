Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Oct. 2—TIFTON — During the month of October, Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House has a variety of activities and events planned for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The first event planned for the month is the Candlelight Vigil, which honors and remembers the 216 victims killed in domestic violence incidents during the previous year, including three who were Tift County citizens. This event will be held on Tuesday at 5:30 pm in Conference Room 106-A at the Southern Regional Technical College campus in Tifton. The names of all those victims will be read aloud during the event as audience members "light" candles in their memory, and it will feature keynote speaker Tomieka Daniel, a deputy director with the Georgia Legal Services Program.

There also will be two survivor speakers who have been served by the Ruth's Cottage Domestic Violence Prevention Program.

"We always like to start off the month of October with this incredibly meaningful event," Nancy Bryan, executive director of RCPCH, said in a news release. "The Candlelight Vigil evening really allows us to show the community how dangerous domestic violence can be, while honoring the memory of those victims who have died and celebrating survivors."

On Oct. 20, Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House will participate in the national "Wear Purple Day" to raise awareness for domestic violence. Community members are encouraged to participate that day as well and send photos of themselves in their purple to (229) 402-2146.

"This is a very simple event for community member participation," Bryan said. "We are just asking everyone to wear purple to raise awareness, much the same way that people do pink-outs for breast cancer awareness every October to show their support."

After Wear Purple Day, Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House will host Walk a Mile in Her Shoes on Oct. 27 on the front lawn of the ABAC campus. Registration for those walking at this event will open at 5:30 p.m., with the actual walk starting at 6:30. Anyone interested in walking at this event can sign up at www.stopthehurtga.org/events/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes/.

Story continues

"This event is a little more fun and light-hearted," Bryan said. "Men from throughout the community will don high heels and walk an actual mile to show their support for domestic violence victims and their commitment to 'stopping the hurt.' We are still accepting walkers for this event and encourage those who are interested in participating to sign up on our website."

Walkers are invited to donate to support the work to end interpersonal violence.

In addition to these events, Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House, also is working to raise awareness about domestic violence through social media, a victim display, purple stickers and their "Save a Seat" project. Throughout the month of October, videos on domestic violence and statements from Domestic Violence Program committee members, board members, and staff will be posted on the Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House Facebook and Instagram pages.

"We know so many people are on social media, so we wanted to reach people through this medium as well," Rachel Elizondo, chairwoman of the Domestic Violence Program committee, said. "We encourage community members to follow us on Facebook and Instagram and look out for these videos and statements throughout October."

The victim display consists of large wooden cutouts in the shape of people that have been painted purple and a short excerpt from a victim's story. Displays will be in prominent locations in Tift, Turner, Irwin, Worth and Ben Hill counties throughout the month. Materials were donated by Lowe's and Short and Paulk, and a number of volunteers helped in constructing and painting the displays.

"These displays are really powerful because they are so large and eye-catching," Elizondo said. "We really want people to stop and pay attention when they see these and really think about these victims and the impact domestic violence had on their lives. We are so grateful to Lowe's and Short and Paulk for their generous donations, as well as all the volunteers who helped make this possible."

Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House also has provided purple stickers, which highlight a hotline number for victims, for various businesses to use throughout the month of October on bags, takeout boxes, and other materials that customers will take home. The "Save a Seat" project is another visual impact project that showcases victims' stories on laminated pieces of paper placed on seats at various locations in Tift, Turner, Worth, Irwin and Ben Hill counties.

"This project was really born out of the 2020 pandemic year when we were not able to do any in person events," Elizondo said. "So many places were leaving seats in waiting rooms and dining rooms empty because of social distancing requirements, and we decided to use those empty seats for domestic violence awareness. Due to positive feedback regarding the project, we decided to continue this project for another year."

If any individual or organization would like to be involved in any of these projects, they may contact Bryan (nbryan@rcpch.net) or Elizondo (rachel.elizondo@tiftregional.com). Those interested in donating to the domestic violence prevention program can do so at www.stopthehurtga.org/donations/donate-dv/, donating through Venmo to @ruthscottage_thepatticakehouse, or mailing a check to PO Box 2727, Tifton, Ga. 31793.

"We are really excited about everything we have planned for this month," Elizondo said. "We hope to see a great turnout for our events, and we hope that all our other projects will raise awareness, help people to understand how serious domestic violence can be, and know that help is just one phone call away."

Persons currently in an abusive relationship may reach out to Ruth's Cottage and the Patticake House at (229) 388-1541 or learn more by visiting www.stopthehurtga.org.

Ruth's Cottage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency that was incorporated in 2002. Nonprofit status also was achieved that year, making it an umbrella agency with the mission to end domestic and sexual violence, as well as child sexual and physical abuse, through a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach to investigations, advocacy, and support, while working in the community to change attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors. The conception of the organization was that it be one to provide three distinct services: domestic violence prevention/shelter, child advocacy, and be a sexual assault center.

Visit www.stopthehurtga.org to learn more.