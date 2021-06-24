Ruth's Cottage/Patticake House plans fundraising campaign

Jun. 24—TIFTON — The Tifton Judicial Circuit Shelter Inc., better known to the community as Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House (RCPCH), is launching its first-ever Annual Campaign, with a goal of raising $30,000 to help fund the work the shelter does for survivors of domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault.

"To keep our programs running and to continue to add programs and services that will help us to better serve our communities both in direct services to victims of domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault, and in providing outreach and education, we need your help," Nancy Bryan, the executive director of RCPCH, said in a news release.

RCPCH serves the Tifton Judicial Circuit, providing direct services and outreach/education to Tift, Turner, Irwin and Worth counties and has been incorporated as a 501(c)(3) agency since 2002. Its mission is to end domestic and sexual violence, as well as child sexual and physical abuse, through a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach to investigations, advocacy and support, while working in the community to change attitudes, beliefs and behaviors.

The concept of the organization was that it be one to provide three distinct services: domestic violence prevention/shelter, child advocacy, and be a sexual assault center. In 2019 RCPCH became the only state-certified triple program in south Georgia and is one of only three in the state of Georgia.

RCPCH serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse through a 24/7 emergency hotline, individual direct services, and support groups. It also offers legal advocacy for domestic violence/stalking victims and personal advocacy, accompaniment, and assistance to sexual assault victims. RCPCH also offers emergency shelter (25 beds) and relocation assistance to domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

The Patticake House Child Advocacy Center provides forensic interviews for child abuse victims and support services through a family advocate. This summer the provision of forensic medical exams for child/youth victims of sexual assault will be added to the PCH services.

Due to an expected 15% decrease in federal funding from budget constraints related to COVID-19, the agency is seeking to diversity its funding profile.

"This is why it is so important that we are successful with this annual campaign," Bryan said. "We need our communities' help to continue serving these victims and offering life-changing and often life-saving help to them. Even a small donation can make a big impact."

Those interested in making a donation to RCPCH can do so online at www. www.stopthehurtga.org/donations/, through Venmo with the username @ruthscottage_thepatticakehouse, mailing a check to PO Box 2727, Tifton, Ga. 31793, or by bringing checks or cash by in person to their administrative building, located at 211 Chesnutt Ave. in Tifton.