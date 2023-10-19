Rutland man pleads guilty to wire fraud against recovery center agency

WORCESTER – A 42-year-old Rutland man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Worcester to conspiring to access a protected computer of his former employer, a nonprofit substance use and mental health treatment provider that operates recovery centers throughout Massachusetts.

Nathan Howe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to access a protected computer to obtain information and cause damage and one count of intentionally causing damage to a protected computer and impairing medical treatment.

U.S. District Court Judge Margaret R. Guzman scheduled Howe’s sentencing for Jan. 17.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan O’Shea of the Worcester Branch Office is prosecuting the case.

Howe was indicted by a federal grand jury in April. Co-conspirator Patrick Edmonds-Morin has since pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13.

Howe and Edmonds-Morin were employed by the nonprofit until April 2021 and October 2020, respectively, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Between September and December 2021, Howe conspired with Edmonds-Morin to access records of the nonprofit’s employees, listen to and view conversations between the employees, and create and deploy a computer program designed to impede the nonprofit’s use of the network, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

In November 2021, Howe accessed the computer network and transmitted a command that shut down the network for the nonprofit’s Westborough campus where individuals were receiving inpatient treatment. By shutting down the network, Howe made the nonprofit's electronic medical records system inaccessible at its sites across Massachusetts, impairing or potentially impairing the medical examination, diagnosis, treatment and care of patients, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Additionally, between July 2018 and November 2020, Howe and Edmonds-Morin conspired to commit wire fraud by obtaining cellphones from a cellphone provider that were intended for the nonprofit’s staff and, instead, selling the cellphones to third parties for personal profit, typically in the amounts of hundreds of dollars per phone, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Rutland man pleads guilty to wire fraud against recovery center agency