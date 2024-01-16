RV driver ejected in crash on 14 Freeway in Newhall, survives
Dashcam video shows an RV driver tumbling on the 14 Freeway in Newhall after being ejected from a motorhome that slammed into the center divider.
Mike Brown came fully prepared to his postgame news conference on Sunday night in Milwaukee.
The statue of Dwyane Wade will be unveiled in fall 2024
Former President Donald Trump scored an early win in Iowa's Republican caucuses. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the results.
Osaka has played just three matches in the last 15 months and wasn't able to win her first Grand Slam match since becoming a mother.
Elon Musk's Optimus humanoid robot from Tesla is doing more stuff -- this time folding a t-shirt on a table in a development facility. The robot looks to be fairly competent when it comes to this task, but moments after Musk shared the video, he also shared some follow-up information which definitely dampens some of the enthusiasm for the robot's domestic feat. Musk said that eventually, it will "certainly be able to do this fully autonomously," however, and without the highly artificial constraints in place for this demo, including the fixed height table and single article of clothing in the carefully placed basket.
Ten teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 lost at least one game, including two of the three final undefeated teams that were ranked in the top five.
NASCAR will launch its version of the highly popular F1 series "Drive to Survive" on January 30. It's called "Full Speed," and will be on Netflix.
Volvo released sketches of an off-roader it experimented with in the 1970s. The two-door model never received the green light for production.
If you know a senior who relies on you for tech troubles, one of these free services could help take some of the stress off of you.
Spot Technologies, an El Salvador-based artificial intelligence startup, raised $2 million in funding. The company, with operations in Chile, is developing cloud technology that turns cameras in retail and logistics locations into an intelligent system tracking behavior analysis and security. Julio Abrego, co-founder and CEO, and his team started the company in 2018 to develop models, algorithms and modules for computer vision to enhance the video surveillance industry, Abrego told TechCrunch via email.
AT&T is raising its Unlimited plan prices a bit on March 5, 2024, though users will at least get more hotspot data.
The Lions were on the bad end of what looked like another bad call.
JuJu Watkins dropped 32 points to lead the Trojans past UCLA on Sunday.
Lexus showed two new concepts at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, an overlanding GX 550 Overtrail that needs to see production, and a racy LBX Morizo RR Concept.
Erin McGoff has 3 million followers on social media, but with the money she gets from Instagram and TikTok, she wouldn’t be able to pay for the plate of mozzarella sticks we’re sharing in a Baltimore bar. “On Instagram, I’ll have a video hit 900,000 views and make six dollars,” McGoff said. Like most content creators, McGoff makes her living from brand deals, sponsorships and subscription products, rather than from the platforms themselves.
It's finally time for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Here's how to watch the much-delayed award show.
Mitsubishi previews customized versions of the Triton, Delica, Outlander PHEV and more, built for overlanding and shown at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon.
As first noticed by The Intercept, the company updated its policy page on January 10.