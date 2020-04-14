RV Industry Leader Thor Industries Provides Business Update

ELKHART, Ind., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) today provided an update on global operations, market conditions, community support and go-forward strategies for employee safety. The RV industry leader, with production facilities in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Idaho, Oregon, Germany, Italy, the UK and France, is looking forward to continuing to help people enjoy the outdoors, when it is safe to do so.

Global Operations

As government mandates begin to lift, the Company anticipates production to resume. Certain of Thor's European RV production facilities resumed operations today, April 14th, with additional facilities expected to begin operations later this month. North American RV operations are planned to resume at varying levels of production on May 4th, assuming no further unforeseen circumstances. Throughout this time of government mandated temporary production shutdown, every Thor subsidiary has continued to provide warranty, technical and parts support to its dealer partners and owners, without pause.

During the temporary shutdown, Thor companies, in both Europe and North America, spent considerable time and effort to ensure increased worker safety when production resumes, including adjusting production lines and making other necessary changes to allow for social distancing where possible, and instituting numerous additional health and safety protocols. Also during the shutdown, the Thor companies have worked closely with key suppliers to minimize potential disruptions upon the restart of production.

Protecting Employees

Thor's team members are the most valuable part of its organization. Maintaining the health of its employees, while protecting them and their families, is the Company's top focus. Accordingly, new, strict safety protocols are being implemented. These measures include, but are not limited to, providing every production employee with the appropriate personal protection equipment as it pertains to their specific job, including in most instances a personal protection kit complete with eye protection, face mask, personal hand sanitizer and CDC guidelines to maintain health; abundant access to hand sanitizing stations in all common areas; providing full face shields for line workers whose job requires close interactions with team members; thorough and more frequent cleaning and disinfecting throughout all facilities; reduced access to breakrooms and gathering areas and employing social distancing in common areas of production facilities. Thor will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC, WHO and state and federal governments to help ensure the safety of employees, their families and the communities in which they operate. Thor is committed to providing its employees the safest work environment in the industry

Market Update

Prior to the onset of the coronavirus, Thor had been experiencing a strong early start to the selling season and high optimism from both North American and European dealers. Thor's management team and subsidiary leaders have been in regular communication with dealer partners, closely monitoring sales and dealers' inventory levels. Dealer inventory levels were appropriate for the spring season prior to the impact of COVID-19.

Within the U.S., several states have specifically restricted dealers' sales operations in many of the largest RV markets. Dealers in other states across the nation have shifted their focus to provide consumers with online buying experiences and home deliveries, continuing to serve a community that is excited to get back to the outdoors. Thor's independent dealer network continues to experience sales through this challenging time, albeit not at planned levels. Thor recognizes its essential role in continuing to support its dealer partners and owners. All operating companies are staffed in essential areas and are proud to continue to support dealers and owners through this challenging time.

In the European market, dealers report a strong level of retail sales awaiting delivery upon the reopening of their operations, which is generally expected to occur throughout the month of April in most locations, with Italy being an exception. While performance of the European companies will be materially impacted by COVID-19, the strong retail performance experienced prior to the impact of the virus is expected to gradually resume beginning in the second half of April.