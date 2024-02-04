RV owner parked near Wisconsin fire station knocks on building door to report flames at mobile home

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The owner of an RV parked down the road from a fire station in Wisconsin ran down the street and knocked on the station’s door to report a fire at his mobile home.

A release from the Madison Fire Department states that firefighters at Station 14 got a knock on their door around 10 p.m. on Thursday from a man who lived in a recreational vehicle parked down the street.

The man told firefighters that while he was watching TV the lights flickered a couple of times and then dimmed. He then noticed a glow outside the passenger side door, quickly realizing it was a fire. After safely getting out of the RV, he ran down the street to Fire Station 14.

Station 14, located in the 3200 block of Dairy Drive, is roughly a block away from where the man’s RV was parked, near the intersection of Dairy Drive and Blazing Star Drive.

Madison RV fire

When firefighters arrived shortly after, the RV was reportedly found engulfed in fire.

The owner had told authorities that work was recently done to the generator. Firefighters were able to find the generator next to the curb and the passenger side door.

No other details were provided.

