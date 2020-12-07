RV Retailer, LLC Expands in the Carolinas with New Stores in the Charlotte and Raleigh Markets

- Acquisitions of Golden Gait Trailers and RVs (GGT) and Camptown RV

- 12th and 13th stores added by RV Retailer, LLC in 2020

- 38 Stores overall and 5 stores in the Carolinas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC announced the acquisition of Golden Gait Trailers and RVs (GGT) in the Charlotte, North Carolina market and Camptown RV in the Raleigh, NC market.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "We have had an exceptional year of growth in 2020, and the addition of two great stores in North Carolina is an excellent way to end the year. We are very focused on expansion in the Carolinas. These are excellent RV markets from a demographic standpoint. The combined markets of Charlotte and Raleigh have over 5,000 registered RV owners and they are both ranked among the fastest growing large cities in the U.S."

"The GGT store is in a great location on I-85 near the Charlotte Motor Speedway with an impressive facility with 20 indoor service bays, which aligns with our focus on providing a great experience to customers in sales and service," added Jon Ferrando. "These stores will join our Eastern Region under the leadership of Don Strollo, President of the Eastern Region."

Don Strollo stated, "Camptown RV has been rebranded as RV One Superstores of Raleigh and now operates out of a newly renovated and modernized facility. The GGT store will be branded RV One Superstores of Charlotte, while maintaining the GGT brand for the specialty trailers sold there. We welcome the associates of GGT and Camptown RV to the RV Retailer family of stores, and with our expansion plans we will be creating jobs and adding talent in both markets."

"The product brand mix at Camptown is excellent with brands like Jayco and Rockwood, and we are excited to add key brands," added Don Strollo. "Our focus with RV One Superstores of Charlotte will be to increase sales significantly with a strong mix of motorhome and towable RV product lines, along with specialty trailers."

Located in Concord on the off ramp of I-85 on Highway 73, GGT offers new and used RVs and specialty trailers from companies including Featherlite and Continental Cargo. After closing the GGT acquisition, which is expected in mid-December, the RV business will be re-branded RV One Superstores of Charlotte and offer a wider range of new and used RVs along with specialty trailers under the GGT retail brand name. First-time buyers and existing RVers alike can access expert sales associates and technicians, a full service department with 20 bays, and expansive retail parts store.

Located in Benson on the off of I-40 on Highway 210, the recently renovated RV One Superstores of Raleigh store offers a wide range of new and used trailers, and motorhomes from top brands. First-time buyers and existing RVers alike can access expert sales associates and technicians, a full-service department, and retail parts store.

To learn more about Golden Gait Trailer, Camptown RV and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.goldengait.com/ , https://www.camptown-rv.com/ or https://rvretailer.net/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 38 RV stores in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Sierra RV, and Tom's Camperland, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rv-retailer-llc-expands-in-the-carolinas-with-new-stores-in-the-charlotte-and-raleigh-markets-301187670.html

SOURCE RV Retailer, LLC

Latest Stories

  • 'Honeymoon is not over' between Biden and progressives

    There's a stark contrast — at least for now — between the loud internal disputes between progressives and the Democratic Party’s more moderate establishment that have raged for the past five years.

  • The sanitation worker who found the dead body of a Houston influencer described the moment he discovered her

    The man who found the body of Alexis Sharkey said he can't stop thinking about the moment he discovered the deceased 26-year-old in Houston.

  • Trump is reportedly planning a made-for-TV exit on Air Force One from the White House to a rally on Inauguration Day, hoping to pull viewers from Biden

    Trump is reportedly considering breaking democratic tradition by boycotting Joe Biden's inauguration and staging a rally instead.

  • Mexican president wants to restrict US agents in Mexico

    Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has tossed another hot potato to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden with a proposal that would restrict U.S. agents in Mexico and remove their diplomatic immunity. The proposal submitted quietly this week by López Obrador would require Drug Enforcement Administration agents to hand over all information they collect to the Mexican government, and require any Mexican officials they contact to submit a full report to Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Some 3,000 to 5,000 Hungarians could participate in trials of Russian vaccine

    Some 3,000 to 5,000 Hungarians could participate in clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Hungarian Human Resources Minister Miklos Kasler said on Facebook on Monday. Hungary's plans to conduct trials of and possibly produce the Russian vaccine, an unprecedented step for an EU member state, have added to existing frictions with Brussels. Under EU rules, Sputnik V must be authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) before it can be marketed in any state of the 27-nation bloc, the EMA has said.

  • Missing Texas man found dead of suspected mountain lion attack

    The body of the 28-year-old man was found in a nearby wooded area after being reported missing Thursday.

  • Report: Iran says killing of top nuclear scientist was done remotely

    The killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month was carried out remotely with artificial intelligence and a machine gun equipped with a "satellite-controlled smart system," Tasnim News Agency in Iran quoted a senior commander as saying.

  • Trump’s intelligence director says ‘we’ll see’ if there’s a Biden administration

    President and his associates continue to deny he lost the election, but they won’t be able to hold out much longer as election results are formally turned in this month

  • EXPLAINER: How does AP choose which lawsuits to cover?

    The Associated Press has tallied roughly 50 cases brought by the campaign of President Donald Trump and his allies, challenging the result of elections. Trump has gotten one court win. It came in a Pennsylvania case about deadlines for proof of identification for certain absentee ballots and mail-in ballots.

  • Pope Francis to make risky trip to Iraq in early March

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis will make the first visit by a pope to Iraq next March, the Vatican said on Monday, a risky four-day trip that has eluded his predecessors. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis, who turns 84 next week, will visit the capital Baghdad, as well as Ur, a city linked to the Old Testament figure of Abraham, and Erbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh. The trip, at the invitation of the Iraqi government and the local Catholic Church, is planned for March 5-8, Bruni said.

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • The Navy created incredible photos comparing Pearl Harbor today to the day of the Japanese attack

    Composite photos made by the Navy show present-day Pearl Harbor compared to the day of the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941.

  • ‘He’s the president-elect, sir’: Fox’s Chris Wallace corrects Trump health secretary on Biden’s title

    Fox News host challenges Trump secretary on administration’s record on mask-wearing

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • California faces strict new coronavirus lockdowns; some sheriffs push back

    More than 23 million people in Southern California were preparing on Sunday for the harshest lockdowns in the United States as COVID-19 cases spiked to record levels in the country's most populous state. The restrictions in California, ordered by Governor Gavin Newsom to take effect on a region-by-region basis as hospital intensive care unit beds are filled almost to capacity, call for bars, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops to close again. Newsom, a first-term Democrat, has threatened to withhold funds from local governments that refuse to carry out the restrictions.

  • Mellissa Carone, Giuliani's star witness in the Trump campaign's election fraud case, harassed her fiance's ex-wife by sending her sex tapes

    Mellissa Carone recently finished probation after agreeing a plea deal for sending sex videos to the woman.

  • Trump considering over-the-top WH exit to overshadow Biden inauguration

    As January 2021 nears and White House administrations are set to change, the outgoing president is reportedly planning a dramatic exit from the oval office. According to Axios, President Donald Trump has decided to leave Washington D.C. in a dramatic fashion. The outlet reported sources close to the Trump team revealed his plan to draw attention away from the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Hong Kong police arrest 8 over university protest

    Hong Kong authorities arrested eight people Monday in connection with an unauthorized protest at a university campus last month, amid a widening crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The arrests were made in relation to a demonstration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in which more than 100 people protested a decision to hold graduation ceremonies online. "We only arrested those who were shouting slogans, displaying flags that involved some national security concerns,” Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of police of Hong Kong's National Security Department, said at a news conference.

  • U.S. defends how it treats jailed Ghislaine Maxwell

    The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Ghislaine Maxwell is being treated the same as other inmates at her Brooklyn jail, rejecting her lawyers' claim she was subjected to unduly restrictive conditions. As Maxwell prepared a new bail application, the bureau's lawyers said in a letter released on Monday that the 58-year-old British socialite "remains in good health" despite a COVID-19 outbreak at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Maxwell has been jailed since July, when she pleaded not guilty to helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein recruit and abuse underage girls in the 1990s and lying under oath about her role.