RV waste station at Spencer Park permanently closed

Feb. 29—Logansport Utilities has completed the work required to close the waste station at Spencer Park, the Logansport Parks & Recreation Department announced in a press release Wednesday.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) previously notified Logansport Utilities that the RV waste station required monitoring to prevent hazardous chemicals or prohibited substances from creating a safety hazard.

The regulations come from the Environmental Protection Agency's National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.

The station was closed due to neither the Logansport Parks & Recreation Department or Logansport Utilities having the manpower to the monitor the waste station.

Questions may be directed to the Parks Administrator at 753-6969 or email to parksadministrator@cityoflogansport.org.