Rwanda Bill latest live: Rishi Sunak's showdown with right-wing Tory MPs over migrant deportation plan

Migrants on a UK Border Force rubber dinghy after they were picked while attempting to cross the English Channel on June 16, 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak faces a fight with his right-wing MPs in a Commons showdown over his flagship Rwanda plan starting on Tuesday afternoon.

Conservative deputy chairmen Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith have joined more than 60 Tory MPs in backing controversial amendments being debated on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The bill seeks to revive the Prime Minister's plan to deport some asylum seekers to the east African nation - proposals ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court last year.

But a growing number of rebels have argued the bill does not go far enough and they want changes that will prevent legal challenges.

However MPs from the party's centre ground One Nation group are concerned that any hardening would risk breaking international law.

Tory MPs on the right are expected to meet at 5pm as they continue “urgent negotiations" on changes before a vote likely at around 7.30pm this evening.

Follow latest updates below...

13:33 , Rachael Burford

Ahead of Rishi Sunak's high-stakes Commons showdown with his own MPs, Boris Johnson stepped in to back the Tory right wing rebels seeking to change the Rwanda Bill. The former PM waded into the Conservative infighting by tweeting: “This bill must be as legally robust as possible - and the right course is to adopt the amendments."

Read all the background ahead of the debate here.

Governments around the world are now trying to imitate the UK Rwanda policy for tackling illegal people trafficking. This bill must be as legally robust as possible - and the right course is to adopt the amendments. https://t.co/lOpdbpzWl5 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 16, 2024