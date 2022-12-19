Rwanda migrant plan is lawful, High Court rules

Members of the Stand up to Racism protest group outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday

The government's plan to deport migrants to Rwanda is lawful, the High Court has ruled.

The court ruled on Monday that the scheme did not breach the UN's Refugee Convention or human rights laws.

But the cases of eight asylum seekers had not been "properly considered" and would need to be reconsidered, judges added.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she is committed to making the Rwanda policy work.

A hearing will take place in January to deal with any appeal applications.

Ms Braverman said: "We have always maintained that this policy is lawful and today the court has upheld this.

"I am committed to making this partnership work - my focus remains on moving ahead with the policy as soon as possible and we stand ready to defend against any further legal challenge."

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel announced the government's plan to deport some people to Rwanda back in April.

The first deportation flight, which was due to take off on 14 June, was grounded following a series of objections from lawyers for several asylum seekers, along with the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) and charities Care4Calais and Detention Action.

Clare Moseley, founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, called the decision on Monday "disappointing".

She said: "People who have suffered the horrors of war, torture and human rights abuses should not be faced with the immense trauma of deportation to a future where we cannot guarantee their safety."

Josie Naughton, chief executive of migrant charity Choose Love, said the ruling "flies in the face of international commitments and accountability", adding that campaigners will "continue to fight" for the "human right to seek asylum".

The Labour Party also branded the government's Rwanda plan "unworkable" and "unethical".

James Wilson, deputy director of Detention Action, said: "We are disappointed that the High Court has found the removal of refugees to an autocratic state which tortures and kills people is lawful. However, we will fight on.

"The Rwanda policy is brutal and harmful and we will now consider an appeal against today's judgment."

However, Ms Patel called for ministers to "press ahead" with the policy as she welcomed the judgement.

She said: "No single policy will stop the Channel crossings, but this important policy will save lives, help break the business model of the criminal gangs and prevent asylum abuse."

Rwandan government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo added: "We welcome this decision and stand ready to offer asylum seekers and migrants safety and the opportunity to build a new life in Rwanda.

"This is a positive step in our quest to contribute innovative, long-term solutions to the global migration crisis."

Rishi Sunak's official spokesman said the Prime Minister welcomed the High Court's ruling.

He did not give a timeframe for flights taking off, but added: "We want to go as quickly as possible."