Rwandan businessman gunned down in Mozambique

Didier Bikorimana - BBC Great Lakes
·2 min read

A prominent member of the Rwandan refugee community in Mozambique, who had told police there was a plot to kill him, has been shot dead.

Révocat Karemangingo had been a lieutenant in the Rwandan army that was overthrown in 1994 by forces led by President Paul Kagame.

In Mozambique he became a businessman and was not involved in politics, the leader of the refugee community said.

The Rwandan government has been accused of targeting opponents living abroad.

It has consistently denied the allegation.

Mr Karemangingo, who was the treasurer of the Rwandan refugee association, was driving to his home near the Mozambican capital, Maputo, when his car was ambushed on Monday.

He was shot nine times, police said.

No-one has been arrested so far and the police do not yet have a motive for the killing.

'Targeted in 2016'

Mr Karemangingo had warned the authorities that there were people with links to Rwanda who were plotting to kill him, refugee association chairman Cléophas Habiyaremye told the BBC.

The Rwandan high commissioner in Mozambique was not immediately available for comment.

A previous plan to kill him in 2016 was foiled as he had unexpectedly changed the vehicle he was travelling in, Mr Habiyaremye added.

Mr Karemangingo was among the suspects in the 2019 killing of another Rwandan refugee, Louis Baziga, who was at the time the leader of the Rwandan community in Mozambique.

But he was cleared of involvement in that killing and played no role in Rwandan politics, Mr Habiyaremye said.

The death of Mr Karemangingo comes three months after the arrest by Mozambican police of Cassien Ntamuhanga, a former journalist turned opposition activist who had escaped from prison in Rwanda. He has since been held incommunicado.

Three weeks ago there was an attempt on the life of the secretary of the refugee association, the chairman said.

Human rights organisations have consistently accused Rwanda of targeting or killing opposition members abroad who are involved in - or perceived to be involved in - activities against the government.

The Rwandan government has also accused some Rwandan refugees of carrying out or financing activities aimed at destabilising the country.

In neighbouring South Africa, a leading Rwandan opposition politician Seif Bamporiki was shot dead in February.

Rwanda's former intelligence chief Patrick Karegeya was murdered in a hotel room in Johannesburg in 2014.

Former army chief Gen Faustin Nyamwasa was shot and wounded in the same city in 2010.

Rwanda's government has always dismissed suggestions that it was involved in any of these killings or attempted killings.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How Africa’s newest President plans to dig a copper powerhouse out of a mountain of debt

    Zambia’s copper is key to a low-carbon world. The country’s new President bets the shiny metal will power Zambia’s comeback from default.

  • I Went on a Zambian Safari During COVID-19 — Here's What It Was Like

    There’s no better time to take that dream safari trip

  • Russia publishes plan to tax foreign tech, promote home-grown rivals

    The Russian government published a plan on Tuesday to impose new taxes on foreign-owned digital services by November, part of a package of proposals Moscow says are aimed at supporting its domestic tech sector. The proposed tax on foreign tech firms has been presented as part of an international effort to agree new global tax rules to better capture revenues generated by big tech firms known for shifting profits to low-tax jurisdictions. Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov said earlier this year that large foreign digital companies providing services in Russia should be subject to profit taxes, and that Moscow was involved in discussions with the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • It’s Showtime for Apple After Spyware Flaw and Court Ruling

    Shares of vaccine makers tumble after study questioning Covid-19 boosters, House Democrats unveil tax increases, Elon Musk’s SpaceX prepares launch of four civilians, and other news to start your day.

  • Indian food delivery firm Zomato's co-founder exits after 6 years

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Zomato Ltd co-founder and head of supply Gaurav Gupta has left the Indian food delivery firm after six years, the company said https://www.zomato.com/blog/always-in-love-with-zomato on Tuesday, months after it went public in a high-profile listing. Gupta, who was promoted to the position of founder in March 2019, had been instrumental in helping build Zomato's premium membership subscription and driving up sales in a competitive market. His departure comes a day after local media reported https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/startup/zomato-goes-leaner-as-after-grocery-it-shuts-down-nutraceutical-business-as-well-7458341.html that Zomato had shut its health and fitness products business just six months after launch at a time when the government was getting stringent about private label rules in India.

  • How to watch UEFA Champions League group stage: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

    The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off Tuesday with eight games, including defending champion Chelsea hosting Zenit Saint Petersburg.

  • Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

    ExxonMobil announced yet another high-quality oil recovery in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, another sign that the small South-American country is poised to become a significant player in the global market

  • UK delays post-Brexit border checks, citing pandemic impact

    Britain announced Tuesday it is delaying the start of post-Brexit border checks on food imports from the European Union, saying trade disruption from the coronavirus pandemic has already piled pressure on businesses. The delay means checks on EU agricultural and animal products that were due to start from October won’t be introduced until next year. The U.K. said the “pragmatic new timetable” would ease pressure on businesses grappling with supply chain disruptions from the pandemic.

  • Haiti ombudsman demands PM resignation amid slaying probe

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s Office of Citizen Protection posted a video Monday demanding that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down as authorities seek to interview him about telephone calls he allegedly had with a key suspect in the president’s assassination. Attorney Renan Hédouville, who directs the ombudsman-like office, said Henry should appear at the public prosecutor’s office as requested to help shed light on the July 7 killing of Jovenel Moïse at his private home. “We would all love to know the content of that conversation,” Hédouville said of the reported calls between Henry and Joseph Badio, a fugitive who once worked at Haiti’s Ministry of Justice and at the government’s anti-corruption unit until he was fired in May amid accusations of violating unspecified ethical rules.

  • Baltimore Police charge two with manslaughter, child abuse of 15-year-old who died in January

    Baltimore Police have arrested two people and charged them with child abuse resulting in death and manslaughter as the department says an aunt and uncle fatally abused a 15-year-old who died in January. Stefanie Colon, 32, and Dion Ball Sr., 44, were arrested Friday and face multiple charges related to the death of Hezekiah Pettiford, a 15-year-old who died Jan. 28, authorities said in a news ...

  • Why Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Skipping the 2021 Met Gala

    Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second baby, won't be in attendance at the 2021 Met Gala. Find out why she's back home in L.A. after a brief trip to New York City.

  • Squaw Valley, the 1960 Winter Olympic host resort, has been renamed

    The longstanding name included a derogatory term for Native American women and was changed amid a recknoning over racial injustice.

  • Elliot Page wore a suit with a powerful hidden meaning for his first red-carpet appearance after his transition

    Elliot Page wore a green carnation, which has been used as a symbol of queer love since it was popularized by the poet Oscar Wilde.

  • Tanzania’s Amil Shivji on Love and Resistance in Toronto Film Festival Period Drama ‘Tug of War’

    For the first time in its 46-year history, a Tanzanian film is part of the official selection of the Toronto Film Festival, as Amil Shivji’s “Vuta N’Kuvute” (Tug of War) prepares to bow at the Canadian fest on Sept. 13. Set in colonial-era Zanzibar, “Tug of War” is the story of a young freedom fighter […]

  • Taliban deny their deputy prime minister, Mullah Baradar, is dead

    Sulail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, former head of the Taliban political office who was named deputy prime minister last week, issued a voice message rejecting claims he had been killed or injured in a clash. "He says it is lies and totally baseless," Shaheen said in a message on Twitter.

  • Putin meets Assad, takes swipe at US and Turkish forces in Syria

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin received Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in Moscow for the first time since 2015 on Monday and criticised foreign forces that are in Syria without a U.N. mandate, the Kremlin said, in a rebuke of the United States and Turkey. Assad's most powerful ally in the decade-long Syrian conflict, Putin last received the Syrian leader in Russia in 2018 at his summer residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. Russia's air force played a critical role in turning the tide of the Syrian conflict in Assad's favour after it deployed there in 2015, helping him recover most territory lost to insurgents.

  • Inter Miami coach Phil Neville took a page from Bill Belichick to turn his team around

    The surging Inter Miami team that boarded a plane Monday headed to Tuesday night’s game against Toronto FC is hardly recognizable from the one that hit rock bottom on July 21 with a 5-0 home loss to the New England Revolution.

  • Amazon Buys Indian Horror ‘Chhorii’

    Amazon Prime Video India has boarded Chhorii, the upcoming horror and social drama produced by CryptTV, India’s Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series. As Deadline previously announced, the film stars Nushrratt Bharruccha in a blend of horror and social drama, telling the story of age-old societal beliefs and practices that give rise to tales of terror. Vishal […]

  • Embattled Evergrande warns of default risks

    Pressure on giant property group China Evergrande has intensified.Fears over its ability to repay investors triggered protests earlier this week.And will likely rattle Beijing.The cash-strapped group, which has about $305 billion in liabilities, said on Tuesday (Sep 14) it has engaged advisers to examine its options.It warned of default risks amid plunging property sales.Regulators and financial markets are worried that any crisis could ripple through China's banking system.And potentially trigger wider social unrest.In the latest development, Evergrande said two of its subsidiaries had failed to uphold guarantee obligations for $145 million worth of wealth management products.In a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange it said this could "lead to cross-default".The company's shares slumped over 11 percent to a seven-year low in Hong Kong on Tuesday.And the Shanghai bourse halted trading of its listed bonds amid wild swings in its price.Evergrande says online speculation about bankruptcy and restructuring are "totally untrue."That came despite growing markets expectation that Evergrande may need to restructure.But it says it's talking to potential investors to sell some of its assets.And blamed "ongoing negative media reports" for dampening confidence.Angry investors gathered near Evergrande's headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Monday (September 13).They were demanding the firm repay loans and financial products.

  • Stocks Steady Before U.S. CPI; Crude Oil Advances: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and U.S. futures were little changed ahead of inflation data that could influence expectations about the Federal Reserve’s likely timing for paring stimulus. Treasury yields and the dollar were steady. Basic-resources shares declined in Europe as iron ore dropped for a fifth day, with production curbs in China weighing on demand and investors awaiting industrial and economic data due this week. Energy stocks gained along with crude oil as another storm menaced a key U.S. hu