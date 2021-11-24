A Rwandan church offers safe haven to LGBTQ community

Oxygen

After escaping years of horrific abuse and starvation at the hands of their parents, a new investigation reveals the Turpin children have faced a new set of challenges after their dramatic escape from captivity. For years, the 13 Turpin children were hidden away from society, kept locked up in cages and chains, starved and beaten for even the most minor infraction by their parents David and Louise Turpin—but their life in what has now been dubbed the “House of Horrors” ended when 17-year-old Jor