Rwandan president Paul Kagame suggests UK could get money back

BBC
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has said he could return money to the UK if no asylum seekers are sent to his country under his deal with the government.

The UK has paid £240m to Rwanda, with a further £50m to come. So far, no asylum seekers have been sent to the country.

Asked why he was taking the money, Mr Kagame said: "It's only going to be used if those people will come. If they don't come, we can return the money."

It comes as Rishi Sunak faces a crucial Commons vote on his Rwanda bill.

The prime minister claims his plan to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda will be a deterrent to migrants seeking to travel across the Channel in small boats.

But Labour says it is an expensive "gimmick" that won't work - and that they would scrap the policy if they win the general election.

Mr Sunak is also facing opposition from some of his own Tory MPs, who say the legislation is not tough enough and the government should be prepared to defy international law to get deportation flights off the ground.

'UK's problem'

MPs are due to vote on proposed changes to the legislation on Wednesday evening - and on whether the bill as a whole should progress to its next stage in the House of Lords.

The government appears to be confident of winning the vote, despite a major rebellion by right wing Tory MPs on Tuesday evening.

The BBC's Economics Editor Faisal Islam grabbed a brief interview with Paul Kagame on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The president did not clarify how much of the money he could return to the UK, or when.

Asked about the current political and legal obstacles around the deal with his country, Mr Kagame said that it is "not Rwanda's problem". "Ask the UK, it is the UK's problem, not Rwanda's problem", he added.

Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves welcomed Mr Kagame's offer to refund the money, and pledged to put it towards "processing asylum cases" and "cracking down on the criminal gangs that are at the heart of this."

Speaking in Davos, she said: "That would be a much better use of the money and would have a much greater chance of success in controlling the small boat crossings that we absolutely need to do."

'Lost' asylum seekers

Labour says the Rwanda scheme will eventually cost UK taxpayers £400m.

At Prime Minister's Questions, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed the government had "lost contact" more than 4,000 people it had lined up for removal to Rwanda.

It follows a Daily Telegraph story - citing Home Office documents - saying that only 700 of the original 5,000 people earmarked for deportation are in "regular contact" with officials.

"Spending £400m on a plan not to get anybody to Rwanda whilst losing 4,000 people is not a plan, it's a farce," said Sir Keir.

"Only this government can waste hundreds of millions of pounds on a removals policy that doesn't remove anyone."

Mr Sunak defended the government's record on immigration, before adding: "It's a bit rich to hear him in here pretending that he cares about how we actually stop the boats, when he's been crystal clear and said that even if the plan is working to reduce the numbers, he would still scrap it.

"It's because he has no values, no conviction and no plan, and it's back to square one."

Recommended Stories

  • Top Tier Capital lands $1.05B to invest in funds and startups

    Case in point, Top Tier Capital, the San Francisco-based VC and private equity firm, today announced that it raised $1.05 billion more to invest with global venture funds and tech companies. Speaking to TechCrunch via email, Top Tier managing partner David York said the new capital -- which includes Top Tier's Fund X, single-investor funds and separate accounts -- will emphasize investments in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Top Tier, which was founded in 2011 by Philip Paul, who spun the company out of Paul Capital, makes investments primarily in VC funds but also in startups alongside select managers (in the form of direct secondary and co-investments).

  • A government shutdown this weekend remains a possibility despite Senate progress

    Laborious Senate rules and hard-line GOP opposition stand in the way of Washington's efforts to avert a partial government shutdown this weekend.

  • V8-powered Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 may be on the chopping block

    Jeep will end production of the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 after the 2024 model year, and it will send off the SUV with a Final Edition trim.

  • NFL divisional round watchability: Ranking the 4 games by which we're looking forward to most

    There are four intriguing matchups for the divisional round.

  • This Milwaukee tire inflator is an impressive 54% off at Amazon

    The Auto-Pressure check waits for pressure to stabilize before ensuring the PSI target is precisely achieved.

  • How Derrick White became an analytics darling by doing all the little things

    White occupies the nooks and crannies of each contest, rocketing to the offensive glass, materializing in opponents’ passing lanes, rejecting far more shots than most players his stature have any business doing.

  • PSA: Anyone can tell if you are using WhatsApp on your computer

    Be’ery demonstrated and proved his findings in tests performed with WhatsApp numbers controlled by TechCrunch. While revealing where users have WhatsApp running is not the most dangerous leak of information, digital security experts agree that it’s not an ideal situation, and, in some cases, it could help hackers target WhatsApp users. Meta’s spokesperson Zade Alsawah told TechCrunch that the company received Be’ery’s research and concluded that the app’s current design “is what users want and expect.”

  • Tandem gives ‘modern couples’ app to manage finances together and separately

    Commingling finances can be a scary endeavor for people who have decided to share their lives with each other. This was the dilemma Michelle Winterfield experienced when she moved in with her partner a few years prior to getting married. “It’s hard to build a life as an unmarried couple,” Winterfield told TechCrunch.

  • Amazon brings its AI-powered image generator to Fire TV

    Amazon is officially rolling out the ability to create AI-generated images on Fire TV devices. Starting today, the feature is available in the U.S. for users with a second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Omni QLED Series. Fire TV’s new feature is powered by Amazon’s Titan Image Generator, which the company announced during its AWS re:Invent 2023 conference in November.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: The end of sign-stealing

    In today's edition: Why sign-stealing could disappear from college football, Embiid vs. Jokić, the first true MLS superteam, and more.

  • As hacks worsen, SEC turns up the heat on CISOs

    Over the past year we've seen Uber's former chief security officer convicted in federal court for mishandling a data breach, a federal regulator charge SolarWinds' security chief with allegedly misleading investors prior to its own cyberattack, and new regulations that compel companies to publicly reveal materially impactful data breaches within four business days. It might seem like it's never been a riskier time to work in cybersecurity. Now in its penultimate year, ShmooCon brings together hackers, researchers, government officials and cybersecurity executives to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the security community.

  • DJI's Mic 2 now records high-quality audio to your smartphone via Bluetooth

    DJI's Mic 2 wireless microphone system has officially arrived with some nice upgrades over its popular predecessor.

  • This car handbag holder keeps my purse from spilling — and it's just $15

    Stretched between the front seats, this multitasking organizer blocks kid feet and curious dogs, too. Save over 40%!

  • The Morning After: A closer look at Apple’s Vision Pro

    The biggest news stories this morning: Apples shipped more smartphones than anyone else, The 2024 Moto G Play gives you a 50-megapixel camera for $150,

  • Homegrown African VCs emerge to fill in the gaps foreign investors cannot

    The African startup scene is expanding beyond the traditional markets of Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, with accelerated activity now reported in other regions across the continent. As the market grows, there are calls for more local fund managers to unlock additional capital and support founders. This push arises from the fact that most deals in the continent have in recent years been taken up by foreign VC firms, which accounted for 77% of the total funding in 2022.

  • Stock market today: US stocks fall as rate-cut bets get a reality check

    Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.

  • Google now admits it could collect data in Chrome's Incognito mode

    Google has updated its disclaimer in Chrome's experimental Canary channel shortly after agreeing to settle a $5 billion lawsuit accusing it of tracking Incognito users.

  • Alabama coach Nate Oats apologizes for shoving Missouri’s Aidan Shaw during altercation

    Nate Oats shoved Missouri forward Aidan Shaw in the chest and yelled at him during a brief altercation on Tuesday night, but wasn’t penalized.

  • Take-Two’s lawyers think Remedy’s new R logo is too similar to Rockstar’s R logo

    Take-Two Interactive is opposing Remedy Entertainment’s newest logo. Take-Two’s legal team believes the symbol infringes on Rockstar Games’ logo despite the two having little in common besides the letter “R” representing a video game publisher.

  • Sierra Space joins defense primes in landing massive military satellite contract

    Sierra Space is joining Rocket Lab as a current or formerly VC-backed space company to land a major satellite deal with the military. The Space Development Agency (SDA) selected Sierra, along with Lockheed Martin and L3Harris, to build 54 satellites in deals collectively worth $2.5 billion. The news, announced today, follows news from last week that Rocket Lab landed a similar contract for up to $515 million.