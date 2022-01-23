Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset announced last week it has appointed Perry Farhat as Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Administrative Director of its Babs Siperstein PROUD Center.

Farhat, of Bedminster, previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. He was assigned to the Government Fraud Unit and served as the office’s LGBTQ Special Emphasis Program Manager.

“Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset is committed to providing high quality, culturally competent care to our diverse communities, ensuring health equity and addressing disparities in care,” the hospital’s president and CEO Tony Cava said in a statement. “We also strive to provide an inclusive work environment which embraces the unique perspectives and experiences of all of our team members. In his role, Perry will help us expand those efforts as a best-in-class hospital for diversity and inclusion.”

Perry Farhat is the new Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Administrative Director of the Babs Siperstein PROUD Center.

The Babs Siperstein PROUD Center, the first primary care center in New Jersey dedicated to the specialized health care needs of the LGBTQ community, celebrates its fifth anniversary this month and has been recognized as a “Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

READ: Somerset Business Partnership holds diversity summit

Prior to joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Farhat prosecuted a wide range of criminal cases at the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and acted as community outreach liaison organizing events and trainings in Somerset County’s most vulnerable communities.

He holds degrees from Rutgers Law School – Camden, Boston University, and Rutgers University – New Brunswick.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: RWJ Somerset taps new leader for LGBTQ health center