RWS Holdings' (LON:RWS) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 13% on the 22nd of July to UK£0.022. This will take the dividend yield from 2.8% to 2.8%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for RWS Holdings

RWS Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last payment made up 78% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 25.4% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 70% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

RWS Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from UK£0.031 to UK£0.10. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see RWS Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 6.5% a year over the past five years. EPS has been growing at a reasonable rate, although with most of the profits being paid out to shareholders, growth prospects could be more limited in the future.

Our Thoughts On RWS Holdings' Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think RWS Holdings' payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for RWS Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.