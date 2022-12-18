RWS Holdings' (LON:RWS) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 24th of February to £0.095. This makes the dividend yield 3.4%, which is above the industry average.

RWS Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before this announcement, RWS Holdings was paying out 73% of earnings, but a comparatively small 48% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 28.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 64% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

RWS Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.035 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.118. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that RWS Holdings has grown earnings per share at 8.0% per year over the past five years. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

RWS Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 4 analysts we track are forecasting for RWS Holdings for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

