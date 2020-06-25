RxE2 and Thrifty White Pharmacy Establish First E2 Dispensing Service for Clinical Drug Trials in the US

E2 Dispensing, part of the RxE2's decentralized clinical trial platform, provides an adaptable, simplified, cost effective, state pharmacy regulation abiding alternative to traditional packaging, labeling and dispensing processes

FARGO, North Dakota, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma companies with drugs in clinical development can now easily, cost effectively and legally reach ALL qualifying clinical trial patients across the United States with RxE2's and Thrifty White Pharmacy's new E2 Dispensing service.

RxE2’s Decentralized Clinical Trial Platform E2 Dispensing Process More

The E2 Dispensing service, the first of its kind and part of RxE2's decentralized clinical trial platform, enables pharma to improve clinical trial patient adherence, compliance, and retention by leveraging the pharmacist-patient relationship.

"This is the first step in realizing our company philosophy: Everyone, Everywhere. Our platform can help trials delayed because of COVID-19 to continue as well as support all future drug trials," explained RxE2 CEO Gerald E. Finken, RPh, M.S.

RxE2 and Thrifty White Pharmacy are partnering to deliver these clinical trial services: RxE2 will liaison with the study sponsor or clinical team, set up ordering procedures, and prepare dispensing instructions. Thrifty White's Specialty Pharmacy, which is dual accredited and licensed in all 50 states, will package, label, and deliver the assigned drugs directly to the respective study patients across the United States. Thrifty White's clinical pharmacists will also be in regular communication with study participants to ensure receipt of the medication, that the patient is clear on proper storage of the medication, and how to use it.

Mr. Finken continued, "Traditionally, clinical drug dispensing has been cumbersome, redundant, and bureaucratic with clinical drugs passing from one manufacturer to another, before arriving to the doctor, who then dispenses to a clinical trial patient. Our new E2 Dispensing service decentralizes, simplifies, and reduces the cost of this process by having the actual medication expert, the pharmacist, directly dispense the medication to enrolled patients across the US, as well as advise them on usage and storage and answer questions as they arise."

Thrifty White Pharmacy Executive Vice President Justin Heiser, said, "This delivery model marks the beginning of a new era in clinical drug trials. Our team of highly qualified clinical pharmacists are committed to providing the best service and making RxE2's decentralized clinical trial platform and the E2 Dispensing service an asset to the pharma and patient community alike."

About Thrifty White

Headquartered in Plymouth, MN, Thrifty White Pharmacy is a technology enabled healthcare services company focused on utilizing patient engagement to improve outcomes and reduce the cost of care. By leveraging the unique capabilities of pharmacists, combined with focused technology and clinical care plans, Thrifty White Pharmacy creates better patient experiences and improved patient outcomes. The Thrifty White Pharmacy suite of offerings includes proprietary dispensing, clinical, and operations technology. In addition, Thrifty White Pharmacy is licensed in all 50 states and offers retail, alternate care, and URAC and ACHC accredited specialty pharmacy services across a network of 100 owned community pharmacy locations and 82 independently owned pharmacies throughout the Midwest. Thrifty White Pharmacy has been recognized by multiple organizations as a leading "Pharmacy Innovator" for the company's efforts to continually move the practice of pharmacy forward.