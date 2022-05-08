RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$18.40 Price Target

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 7.5% to US$11.35 in the week after its latest first-quarter results. Revenues of US$8.9m beat estimates by a substantial 22% margin. RxSight also reported a statutory loss of US$0.64 per share, which was roughly in line with what the analysts predicted. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

After the latest results, the five analysts covering RxSight are now predicting revenues of US$43.9m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a huge 56% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 28% to US$2.77 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$42.2m and losses of US$2.76 per share in 2022.

The consensus price target fell 5.6% to US$18.40as the analysts signal that ongoing losses are likely to weigh on the stock price. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values RxSight at US$24.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$14.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 82% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 84% annual growth over the past year. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 7.8% annually. So although RxSight is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of RxSight's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for RxSight going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that RxSight is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

