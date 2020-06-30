RXVIP Concierge Defends the Critical Role of Pharmacists as Front-Line Healthcare Providers

WESTBURY, N.Y., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The services offered by RXVIP Concierge highlight the critical role that pharmacists play as front-line healthcare providers. In the company's concierge approach to patient engagement, PharmDs and PharmD interns perform thorough and accurate risk assessments of patients' health, allowing them to make cost-saving and in some cases life-saving recommendations to their physician. This distinctly modern platform also supports the ongoing care coordination to closely monitor the well-being of patients. Additionally, the PharmD helps Physicians assess patients virtually via telemedicine, thereby protecting vulnerable patients who should not be coming into the office.

The Pharmacist Society of New York (PSSNY) recently addressed the widespread misconception that it would be less expensive and easier for patients to obtain their medications directly from their doctor instead of their local pharmacy. A Wall Street Journal editorial asserted that doctors should be able to prescribe medication directly to patients instead of going through a pharmacist to dispense them.

PSSNY argued in its rebuttal that prescriptions should be dispensed by pharmacists who specialize in the complex nature of medications including their side effects and possible interactions. The expertise of Pharmacists has saved lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, Pharmacists rose to the challenge when doctors' offices and hospitals became overwhelmed. They sorted and packaged daily doses for high-risk patients who could not be exposed to their caregivers, delivered medication free of charge, and donated hand sanitizer and gloves to local hospitals. In this way, Pharmacists became a lifeline for patients and eased the burden on the healthcare system as a whole.

"As the Chief Pharmacist Officer of RXVIP Concierge, I felt the need to work with our team to move swiftly from Covid-19 crisis response we all faced initially, towards recovery as quickly as possible. We recognized the challenges we faced in developing and executing strategies for restarting our business, especially the education of PharmD candidates who were impacted.

We decided to continue to focus on exactly what got us to the point before the pandemic, and then leveraged our greatest strength, which is the passion for our profession," said Ken Sternfeld, Founder of RXVIP Concierge.

"With no revenue to support them, and with the country shut down, we came together to utilize the only capital we had which was our people and their unwavering dedication to our mission," Sternfeld continued. "By doing that, we created a centralized, go-to resource and think tank for insights to address the changing landscape created by this nationwide health care crisis.

All considerations for restarting our business operations, especially as it related to the students we were mentoring as preceptors, focused on safely and productively. Our people stepped up, big time, because like our Pharmacist brothers and sisters on the front lines at retail stores, we needed to help save lives," Sternfeld added.

We asked our technology partner, WellTrackONE, to think out of the box and move our entire business model over to a mobile engagement patient portal solution. We needed something scalable that would allow us to deliver our services seamlessly while patients stayed home. They provided us with their proprietary THEO assessment platform that allowed our PharmDs and Students of Pharmacy the ability to offer telemedicine consultations, in collaboration with the physicians we worked with that documented our encounters and billed for our services. They provided this hand-held 'Pharmacist in a Box" risk management solution via an iPad.

"While working with Ken and his management team at RXVIP Concierge the past year, our company recognized the value of the Pharmacist in the health care continuum. The vision they have of setting a higher standard of patient engagement perfectly aligned to our goals as a clinical risk management provider," stated Peter Bechtel, president of WellTrackONE. "Helping more PharmD Concierge providers reach out to patients proactively to provide wellness programs that significantly enable physicians and large-scale healthcare organizations to significantly increase their revenue as they come out of this pandemic, made this partnership even stronger," Bechtel added. "We look forward to continued growth with RXVIP Concierge as we support their innovative ideas and vision," Bechtel concluded.