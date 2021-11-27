'Ryan Day failed his team miserably...Gotta hear about this win all year now': OSU social reactions

The last time Ohio State didn’t beat Michigan in football “Twilight Breaking Dawn Part 1” was No. 1 at the box office.

The last decade was a long one for Michigan fans.

The second half of the Ohio State-Michigan game on Saturday, though, might have felt even longer, and more painful, for Ohio State fans.

The Buckeyes couldn’t stop Hassan Haskins, who scored a “The Game” record five touchdowns as Michigan exercised the Buckeye demons and ended Ohio State’s eight-game winning streak against the Wolverines.

Of course it’s more than just that. Ohio State (10-2 overall) now is very unlikely to make the College Football Playoff and will not play again until whatever bowl game invitation (perhaps the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m.?) is accepted.

With a big a loss comes big social media reactions. Here’s how Ohio State Twitter took the loss.

'The Game' may be over, but the Ohio State jokes aren't

Ohio State had been eli❌inated fro❌ the #CFBPlayoff — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) November 27, 2021

Some fans still think Ohio State is better than No. 4 UC football

Even with this loss Ohio State is a mile better than Cincinnati #CFBPlayoff — Eric Mintzer (@MintSports) November 27, 2021

So what are the College Football Playoff rankings going to be now?

This Michigan/OSU game is going to cause absolute chaos for the playoffs and I’m allllllllllll for it 🙌🏻 #CFBPlayoff — John 🇺🇸🐗💎 (@Razorbacks410) November 27, 2021

Ohio State is a long ways from repeating the 1990s, but still...

Ohio state football rn pic.twitter.com/0AZNq3i6Mq — tyler lewis (@Equinsu_0cha42) November 27, 2021

Well, this is probably not true at all

NCAA football is better when Ohio State loses. And that's just facts. — Hans (@ASonOfMercury) November 27, 2021

It's been ... 0 days since Ohio State beat Michigan

Well we won't have to see how many days it's been since ❌ichigan has beaten Ohio State in football anymore. — Buckeye John #D4L (@jnagy52) November 27, 2021

Ryan Day has made some people very mad

Damn damn damn DEFENSE LOST THE BIG GAME FOR US TODAY. RYAN DAY FAILED HIS TEAM MISERABLY. HORRIBLE OFFENSIVE SCHEME TODAY. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬. Gotta hear about this win all year now 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Lisa Alcantara (@alcantaral) November 27, 2021

Still, that's Ryan Day's first loss ever to a Big Ten opponent

ryan day has one bad game and we all of a sudden want to fire him? it happens, chill out. dude just got his first loss in big10 play. grow up. — tb17 ✌️ (@tan_17_) November 27, 2021

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football lost to Michigan: Twitter was unhappy