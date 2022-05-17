Ryan Duke tells jury he lied about Tara Grinstead confession, blames former best friend in murder

The man accused of murdering a former Georgia beauty queen and teacher says he lied when he confessed to the murder several years ago.

Ryan Duke is accused of killing Tara Grinstead after she vanished from Ocilla in 2005.

Channel 2 Action News was the only news station with a photographer and a reporter in the courtroom Tuesday, when Duke tried to pin the murder on his former best friend.

Duke told the jury that the real killer is Bo Dukes, who is currently in jail on charges that he attempted to conceal her death.

